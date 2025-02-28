Can Donald Trump Serve As President From Prison?
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Once Again Goes Off On Donald Trump, Famous Democratic Strategist Predicts Trump's Downfall, How Trump’s Policies Deceived MAGA, Don Lemon Goes Off On Megyn Kelly And More

Politics

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Once Again Goes Off On Donald Trump, Famous Democratic Strategist Predicts Trump's Downfall, How Trump’s Policies Deceived MAGA, Don Lemon Goes Off On Megyn Kelly And More

A roundup of our most important political articles from the week.

Image for article titled Rep. Jasmine Crockett Once Again Goes Off On Donald Trump, Famous Democratic Strategist Predicts Trump&#39;s Downfall, How Trump’s Policies Deceived MAGA, Don Lemon Goes Off On Megyn Kelly And More
Photo: ALEX WROBLEWSKI (Getty Images), Michael Tran (Getty Images), ROBERTO SCHMIDT (Getty Images), Arturo Holmes (Getty Images), Tasos Katopodis (Getty Images), Rich Polk (Getty Images), Jemal Countess (Getty Images), Jemal Countess, Leigh Vogel, Marcus Ingram (Getty Images)
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Goes Off On Donald Trump Once Again While Other Black Leaders Remain Silent

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Goes Off On Donald Trump Once Again While Other Black Leaders Remain Silent

Image for article titled Rep. Jasmine Crockett Once Again Goes Off On Donald Trump, Famous Democratic Strategist Predicts Trump&#39;s Downfall, How Trump’s Policies Deceived MAGA, Don Lemon Goes Off On Megyn Kelly And More
Photo: ALEX WROBLEWSKI (Getty Images)

While Black leaders have been seemingly mute when it comes to holding Donald Trump accountable for his attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion, Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett has once again publicly condemned him. In an exclusive interview with The Root last week, Crockett pointed out how white women—not Black folks—are the main beneficiaries of DEI. - Candace McDuffie

Trump’s Downfall Could Come Sooner Than You Think, According to This Famous Democratic Strategist

Trump’s Downfall Could Come Sooner Than You Think, According to This Famous Democratic Strategist

Image for article titled Rep. Jasmine Crockett Once Again Goes Off On Donald Trump, Famous Democratic Strategist Predicts Trump&#39;s Downfall, How Trump’s Policies Deceived MAGA, Don Lemon Goes Off On Megyn Kelly And More
Photo: Michael Tran (Getty Images)

On Friday (Feb. 21), famous Democratic strategist James Carville made a shocking prediction about Donald Trump's presidency. To substantiate his claim, Carville cited Trump's dramatically low presidential approval rating. - Candace McDuffie

How Trump’s Policies Deceived MAGA And Other Staunch Supporters

How Trump’s Policies Deceived MAGA And Other Staunch Supporters

Image for article titled Rep. Jasmine Crockett Once Again Goes Off On Donald Trump, Famous Democratic Strategist Predicts Trump&#39;s Downfall, How Trump’s Policies Deceived MAGA, Don Lemon Goes Off On Megyn Kelly And More
Photo: ROBERTO SCHMIDT (Getty Images)

While on the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised to fix mostly rural and small-town industries across America and dubbed farmers the backbone of America. However, his presidential agenda will harm these very communities. The Center for American Progress stated that in the rural and small-town counties that President Trump won, one-third of families live paycheck to paycheck. Their reality will worsen because of him—and here are the ways how. - Candace McDuffie

Black Journalists Honor, Defend Joy Reid as Donald Trump Gloats Over Her MSNBC Firing

Black Journalists Honor, Defend Joy Reid as Donald Trump Gloats Over Her MSNBC Firing

Image for article titled Rep. Jasmine Crockett Once Again Goes Off On Donald Trump, Famous Democratic Strategist Predicts Trump&#39;s Downfall, How Trump’s Policies Deceived MAGA, Don Lemon Goes Off On Megyn Kelly And More
Photo: Arturo Holmes (Getty Images)

In a shocking twist of events at MSNBC, Joy Reid's series "The ReidOut" was canceled after five years on the network. While Black folks honor the space Reid held for them and mourn the loss of the show, one person is predictably rejoicing: Donald Trump. However, Black journalists are standing by her. - Candace McDuffie

Oh Lord, Republicans are Pushing for a Clarence Thomas Statue, But Here’s Why This Should Never Happen

Oh Lord, Republicans are Pushing for a Clarence Thomas Statue, But Here’s Why This Should Never Happen

Image for article titled Rep. Jasmine Crockett Once Again Goes Off On Donald Trump, Famous Democratic Strategist Predicts Trump&#39;s Downfall, How Trump’s Policies Deceived MAGA, Don Lemon Goes Off On Megyn Kelly And More
Photo: Tasos Katopodis (Getty Images)

As Republicans are enjoying their majority in both the House and Senate, they are also pushing forth their own (questionable) agendas. The latest debate doesn't revolve around healthcare or really anything to benefit the people. And then there's this. Lawmakers are currently considering how to honor Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. - Kalyn Womack

Don Lemon Goes Off On Megyn Kelly, America’s Biggest Karen, And Tells Her To Do What?!

Don Lemon Goes Off On Megyn Kelly, America’s Biggest Karen, And Tells Her To Do What?!

Image for article titled Rep. Jasmine Crockett Once Again Goes Off On Donald Trump, Famous Democratic Strategist Predicts Trump&#39;s Downfall, How Trump’s Policies Deceived MAGA, Don Lemon Goes Off On Megyn Kelly And More
Photo: Rich Polk (Getty Images)

Former CNN host Don Lemon had some fiery words for Megyn Kelly. On Monday, MSNBC anchor Joy Reid hosted the final episode of "The ReidOut" after the network shared that they were canceling the popular show. - Candace McDuffie

5 Times Marjorie Taylor Greene Was Rightfully Put In Her Place

5 Times Marjorie Taylor Greene Was Rightfully Put In Her Place

Image for article titled Rep. Jasmine Crockett Once Again Goes Off On Donald Trump, Famous Democratic Strategist Predicts Trump&#39;s Downfall, How Trump’s Policies Deceived MAGA, Don Lemon Goes Off On Megyn Kelly And More
Photo: Jemal Countess (Getty Images)

Far-right Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has made an entire political career full of incendiary comments. From saying federal workers need to get real jobs to spreading QAnon conspiracies to insisting that 9/11 was a hoax, Greene's rhetoric is not only untrue but dangerous. Due to her falsehoods, she is often shut down by other politicians. - Candace McDuffie

4 Black Leaders Who Stay Clapping at Trump and MAGA

4 Black Leaders Who Stay Clapping at Trump and MAGA

Image for article titled Rep. Jasmine Crockett Once Again Goes Off On Donald Trump, Famous Democratic Strategist Predicts Trump&#39;s Downfall, How Trump’s Policies Deceived MAGA, Don Lemon Goes Off On Megyn Kelly And More
Photo: Jemal Countess, Leigh Vogel, Marcus Ingram (Getty Images)

Although it may seem like our Black leaders aren't calling out President Donald Trump's antics, there's actually quite a few voices that make it their mission to constantly do so. While many people are wondering where former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Kamala Harris are, it's time we let a new wave of Black political thinkers troll Trump in the best ways possible. - Phenix S Halley

