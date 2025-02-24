Trump’s Downfall Could Come Sooner Than You Think, According to This Famous Democratic Strategist

On Friday (Feb. 21), famous Democratic strategist James Carville made a shocking prediction about Donald Trump’s presidency. To substantiate his claim, Carville cited Trump’s dramatically low presidential approval rating.

“I believe that this administration, in less than 30 days, is in the midst of a massive collapse and particularly a collapse in public opinion,” the strategist stated to Mediaite’s Dan Abrams. Abrams, who was taken aback, asked Carville to elaborate.

It’s vital to note that the first month of Trump’s presidency has been mired with an overwhelming number of executive orders, a vicious attack on diversity, equity and inclusion and thousands of terminated government officials. These actions will undoubtedly effect on the economy in an unfavorable way.

“[The Trump administration is] collapsing right now. We’re in the midst of a collapse,” Carville continued. “This is the lowest approval, not even close, that any president has ever had at a comparable time. It’s going to be easy pickings here in six weeks. Just lay back.”

The poll he is referring to is polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight. Last month, the margin between Trump’s approval and disapproval polling averages was the second-lowest among any other newly-elected president since World War II (and outside of his first term).

On Saturday (Feb. 22), Trump went after Carville after the strategist appeared on Fox News and criticized the network’s facts when it came to the president’s popularity.

“I’m reading these polls saying the Democrats are 13 points up in the congressional generic, that Donald Trump has the lowest approval rating of any president at this point in his presidency in American history,” Carville said on Sean Hannity’s show.

Carville also questioned the validity of Fox News saying Trump’s rating was higher than it actually is.

“So, your viewers are getting one view. And I’m reading another view. One of us is right and one of us is wrong. It’s that simple. Have they got fact checkers at Fox?”

Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to fire back and hurl insults at Carville. “The Democrats, run by broken down losers like James Carville, whose [sic] weak of mind and body, are going crazy, and just don’t know what to do,” Trump stated, per The Hill.

Of course, the President-elect didn’t end there. He added, “They have lost their confidence and spirit—They have lost their minds!” he added.