Black Journalists Honor, Defend Joy Reid as Donald Trump Gloats Over Her MSNBC Firing

In a shocking twist of events at MSNBC, Joy Reid’s series “The ReidOut” was canceled after five years on the network. While Black folks honor the space Reid held for them and mourn the loss of the show, one person is predictably rejoicing: Donald Trump. However, Black journalists are standing by her.

The major change is part of the network’s new plan for programming and is expected to be announced sometime this week. However, Trump celebrated the demise of one of his most vocal critics and insisted Reid “should have been canned a long time ago.”

“Lowlife Chairman of ‘Concast,’ Brian Roberts, the owner of Ratings Challenged NBC and MSDNC, has finally gotten the nerve up to fire one of the least talented people in television, the mentally obnoxious racist, Joy Reid,” Trump exclaimed on Truth Social.

He also alleged that MSNBC is nothing more than a platform for liberals. Although Trump may be gloating over the news, other Black journalists expressed gratitude for Reid’s contribution to journalism. Don Lemon thanked Reid for being there for him after he was let go from CNN in 2023.

“When the thing happened with me at CNN...she saw around the corners, she knew exactly what was happening with me, and she was very very supportive of me...I must pay homage to my friend,” Lemon stated in the latest episode of his eponymous show.

He also said that networks will also purge journalists who hold MAGA folks accountable.

“Folks should be open and willing to listen to voices like [Reid’s] no matter what. You may not like what she has to say, but as long as she’s speaking from a place of truth I think there’s a place for her,” said Lemon.

Justice Correspondent Elie Mystal also wrote in a post, “I owe the television part of my career to Joy Reid, as do so many other Black voices y’all never would have heard of if not for her.” Mystal also claimed this is why Reid’s show was canceled.

He added, “They can treat black folks as interchangeable, but everybody Black knows that Joy was indispensable.”

Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah shared this sentiment and also thanked Reid for helping her career.

“Black women’s voices are needed now more than ever. This cancellation hurts, but the bounce back will be impeccable. We got you, Joy,” Attiah wrote on X. Although Reid’s show may canceled, she can never be silenced.