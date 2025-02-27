5 Times Marjorie Taylor Greene Was Rightfully Put In Her Place

Far-right Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has made an entire political career full of incendiary comments. From saying federal workers need to get real jobs to spreading QAnon conspiracies to insisting that 9/11 was a hoax, Greene’s rhetoric is not only untrue but dangerous. Due to her falsehoods, she is often shut down by other politicians.

Here are five times that Greene was rightfully put in her place.

Jasmine Crockett’s scathing “bad built butch body” insult hurt Greene’s feelings — but Greene started it

In May 2024, Greene had an epic showdown with Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett. After having her appearance insulted by Greene, Crockett infamously fired back by commenting on her “bleach blonde bad built butch body.”

Days later, Greene attempted to defended her physique on Instagram. “Yes my body is built and strong NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle,” she wrote in the caption accompanying a workout video. “Soon turning 50 years old, God willing, I will continue to lift, run, swim, play sports, surf, ski, climb and LIVE this life to the fullest and enjoy every single moment!” It’s clear that Crockett’s words struck a nerve.

Jamaal Bowman reminded Greene of America’s racist history after she said she felt “threatened” by him

During a 2023 press conference, Greene compared progressive Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) labeling her a “white supremacist” to “calling a person of color the N-word,” The Guardian reported. When Greene said she felt “threatened” by Bowman’s presence, he reminded her of the racist implications that word has for Black men. During an interview, he also compared Greene’s comments to the accusations against Mike Brown and Emmett Till, saying it was “the same reason” they were killed.

Rep. Robert Garcia pulled receipts on Greene after she said she has “a Ph.D. in recognizing bulls**t”

During a 2024 hearing on improving vaccine safety systems and Americans’ trust in vaccinations, Greene said that even though she’s not a doctor, she has a “Ph.D in recognizing bulls**t.” She then confronted experts from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on their policies.

Greene was quickly checked by Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), who shared several of Greene’s tweets. Garcia reminded everyone in attendance that Greene has “spread misinformation, encouraged parents to refuse routine vaccinations — which you just heard, by the way — and even compared our pandemic [response efforts] to the Holocaust.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocked Greene’s latest gig alongside Elon Musk

Last November, Greene was happy to announce that she was going to chair a new House subcommittee, Department of Government Efficiency, alongside Tesla CEO Elon Musk, per CNBC. However, it didn’t take long for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) to mock Greene. “This is good, actually. She barely shows up and doesn’t do the reading,” Ocasio-Cortez remarked on X on Nov. 21. “To borrow a phrase I saw elsewhere, it’s like giving someone an unplugged controller.”

Greene tried to spout rhetoric during Albemarle County visit and was promptly shut down by protestors

Last year in Charlottesville, Virginia, 5th District Republican Candidate John McGuire met with Albemarle County voters. He brought Greene with him and the visit quickly dissolved into chaos. Instead of listening to Greene spout her rhetoric, protestors armed with anti-MAGA signs immediately confronted and chased off the pair. The event only lasted for a few minutes.