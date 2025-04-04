A Nothing Burger?: The Biden Impeachment & The Power of the Black Vote | The 411: Part 1
Outrage Over Connecticut Dance Coach Who Shuns Biracial Student, Dating Coach Spots Men on the 'Down Low,' Black Male Athletes Married to Beautiful Black Women, a Look Inside Lizzo's Hollywood Mansion, Why Black Children are More Likely to Die Than White Children and Other Cultural News

Culture

Outrage Over Connecticut Dance Coach Who Shuns Biracial Student, Dating Coach Spots Men on the 'Down Low,' Black Male Athletes Married to Beautiful Black Women, a Look Inside Lizzo's Hollywood Mansion, Why Black Children are More Likely to Die Than White Children and Other Cultural News

A collection of our best posts of the week in culture.

Screenshot: Facebook, TikTok/@datingcoachanwar, Instagram, Photo: Jim Rogash (Getty Images), Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME // Alberto E. Rodriguez // Leon Bennett (Getty Images), Getty (Getty Images), Cindy Ord, Backgrid (Getty Images), Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NBA 2K24 (Getty Images), Brett Sayles (Pexels), Mario Tama (Getty Images)
Internet is Outraged With a Connecticut Dance Coach Who Shuns Biracial Student in Now-Viral Video

Screenshot: Facebook

A Connecticut dance mom is furious by how her biracial daughter was treated by a coach at a dance competition. And as she shares her frustration with the teacher and the studio on social media, a now-viral video of the exchange has thousands of other people just as heated. - Angela Johnson Read More

Dating Coach Gives Tips for Black Women to Spot a Man on the ‘Down Low’ and the Internet Goes Wild

Screenshot: TikTok/@datingcoachanwar

Whew, chile. One Black gay influencer on TikTok had the app in complete shambles for the past two days. And now, women all around the world are likely looking at their men a bit more closely thanks to his new “list.” - Angela Wilson Read More

How NBA Star AIlen Iverson Blew His Riches, But This One Hidden Miracle Kept His Bag Flowing

Photo: Jim Rogash (Getty Images)

During his peak in the early 2000s, Allen Iverson was one of the most popular and influential athletes in American sports. Almost singlehandedly, he brought hip-hop culture to the NBA and made every sports fan want to rock tattoos and cornrows. He was one of the kings of the NBA. - Noah A. McGee Read More

Black Male Athletes Who Are Married to Beautiful Black Women

Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME // Alberto E. Rodriguez // Leon Bennett (Getty Images)

A study from Pew Research found that 79 percent of Black men are married to Black women. However, there’s a stigma that Black men tend to gravitate toward putting a ring on non-Black women. That stigma is even bigger for Black men in professional sports. - Noah A. McGee Read More

Why Black Folks Face Decades (Not Four More Years) of Racial Hatred, Sparked by Trump’s Recent Actions

Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

This American period of renewed and open hostility to Black Americans will long outlive Donald Trump’s second term as president. Could be a decade. It could, as some suggest, last for forty to seventy years, but history tells us it won’t be four years as many of us believe. - Byron Washington-Douglass Read More

A Look Inside Lizzo’s Stunning Hollywood Mansion

Photo: Cindy Ord, Backgrid (Getty Images)

Lizzo has added a stunning Hollywood Hills mansion to her real estate book! For $12.4 million, the “Truth Hurts” singer bought a six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house, according to TMZ. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Why Carmelo and La La Anthony’s Son Kiyan is Different From Other ‘NBA Nepo Babies’

Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NBA 2K24 (Getty Images)

Kiyan Anthony is making a name for himself with flashes of greatness in his high school basketball career. And he doesn’t even need the help of his famous parents, Carmelo and La La Anthony. - Noah A. McGee Read More

15 of America’s Worst April Fools’ Jokes Played on Black Folks

Photo: Brett Sayles (Pexels)

Ain’t nothing funny on this April Fools’ Day considering the wrath of President Donald Trump coming from the Tesla White House on literally everything good and decent in this country. However, his attacks on DEI, education and more are quite strategic. - Kalyn Womack Read More

A Peek Inside Paula Sutton’s Beautiful, Viral Country English Estate

Screenshot: Instagram

Paula Sutton spent years in the fast-paced world of fashion publishing before leaving London behind to make a life with her family in a gorgeous Georgian estate in the English countryside. A self-described lover of traditional English interiors and vintage decor, Sutton put her personal touch on the home with beautiful antique pieces of furniture and fresh flowers which bring some of the beautiful country backdrop inside. - Angela Johnson Read More

New Study Solves Mystery of Why Black Children Are More Likely to Die Than White Children

Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

We like to think children are safe from dealing with the realities of racism and systemic oppression, but a new study has found the stark opposite is true. While economic, educational, and political disparities remain issues in the Black community, now we have something else to add to our already hefty plate of worries: the shocking death rate of Black children. - Phenix S Halley Read More

