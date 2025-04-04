Outrage Over Connecticut Dance Coach Who Shuns Biracial Student, Dating Coach Spots Men on the 'Down Low,' Black Male Athletes Married to Beautiful Black Women, a Look Inside Lizzo's Hollywood Mansion, Why Black Children are More Likely to Die Than White Children and Other Cultural News

2 / 12
A Connecticut dance mom is furious by how her biracial daughter was treated by a coach at a dance competition. And as she shares her frustration with the teacher and the studio on social media, a now-viral video of the exchange has thousands of other people just as heated. - Angela Johnson Read More
3 / 12
Whew, chile. One Black gay influencer on TikTok had the app in complete shambles for the past two days. And now, women all around the world are likely looking at their men a bit more closely thanks to his new “list.” - Angela Wilson Read More
During his peak in the early 2000s, Allen Iverson was one of the most popular and influential athletes in American sports. Almost singlehandedly, he brought hip-hop culture to the NBA and made every sports fan want to rock tattoos and cornrows. He was one of the kings of the NBA. - Noah A. McGee Read More
A study from Pew Research found that 79 percent of Black men are married to Black women. However, there’s a stigma that Black men tend to gravitate toward putting a ring on non-Black women. That stigma is even bigger for Black men in professional sports. - Noah A. McGee Read More
6 / 12
Why Black Folks Face Decades (Not Four More Years) of Racial Hatred, Sparked by Trump’s Recent Actions
This American period of renewed and open hostility to Black Americans will long outlive Donald Trump’s second term as president. Could be a decade. It could, as some suggest, last for forty to seventy years, but history tells us it won’t be four years as many of us believe. - Byron Washington-Douglass Read More
Kiyan Anthony is making a name for himself with flashes of greatness in his high school basketball career. And he doesn’t even need the help of his famous parents, Carmelo and La La Anthony. - Noah A. McGee Read More
Ain’t nothing funny on this April Fools’ Day considering the wrath of President Donald Trump coming from the
Tesla White House on literally everything good and decent in this country. However, his attacks on DEI, education and more are quite strategic. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Paula Sutton spent years in the fast-paced world of fashion publishing before leaving London behind to make a life with her family in a gorgeous Georgian estate in the English countryside. A self-described lover of traditional English interiors and vintage decor, Sutton put her personal touch on the home with beautiful antique pieces of furniture and fresh flowers which bring some of the beautiful country backdrop inside. - Angela Johnson Read More
We like to think children are safe from dealing with the realities of racism and systemic oppression, but a new study has found the stark opposite is true. While economic, educational, and political disparities remain issues in the Black community, now we have something else to add to our already hefty plate of worries: the shocking death rate of Black children. - Phenix S Halley Read More