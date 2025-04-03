That's So Random
Culture

A Look Inside Lizzo's Stunning Hollywood Mansion

The singer snagged the Hollywood Hills crib from "Avengers" movie star Jeremy Renner.

By
Phenix S Halley
Image for article titled A Look Inside Lizzo&#39;s Stunning Hollywood Mansion
Photo: Cindy Ord, Backgrid (Getty Images)

Lizzo has added a stunning Hollywood Hills mansion to her real estate book! For $12.4 million, the “Truth Hurts” singer bought a six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house, according to TMZ.

Interestingly enough, the isolated mansion was previously the home of “Avengers” and “Hawkeye” movie star Jeremy Renner, but after having a near-fatal snow plow accident in 2023, Renner decided to let go of the property.

The home was designed to be Renner’s “forever home.” He even took to Instagram to say his final goodbyes to the amazing estate. Now, it’s landed beautifully in Lizzo’s lap, and it seems to be the perfect place for her as it’s equipped with a sprawling pool and even a recording studio. Let’s take a look at all the details!

Solar Panels

Image for article titled A Look Inside Lizzo&#39;s Stunning Hollywood Mansion
Screenshot: Backgrid

With all this space, it’s nice to know the home is equipped with eco-friendly solar panels.

Entertainment Room

Image for article titled A Look Inside Lizzo&#39;s Stunning Hollywood Mansion
Screenshot: Backgrid

The spacious design of the mansion allows for multiple living spaces throughout the crib.

Living Area

Image for article titled A Look Inside Lizzo&#39;s Stunning Hollywood Mansion
Screenshot: Backgrid

It’s clear the designer of this space had a Zen but mid-century retreat as the vision in mind.

Dining Room

Image for article titled A Look Inside Lizzo&#39;s Stunning Hollywood Mansion
Screenshot: Backgrid

From the lavish chandelier to the studded wall, this space is the perfect combination of contemporary and classic!

Kitchen

Image for article titled A Look Inside Lizzo&#39;s Stunning Hollywood Mansion
Screenshot: Backgrid

With a double island and stainless steel appliances, Lizzo is sure to have more than enough space for guests and family!

Double Islands

Image for article titled A Look Inside Lizzo&#39;s Stunning Hollywood Mansion
Screenshot: Backgrid

One of the best aspects of this home is how well nature and natural light are incorporated. Look up at the subtle yet iconic slips of sunlight peeking through.

Restaurant Style Bar

Image for article titled A Look Inside Lizzo&#39;s Stunning Hollywood Mansion
Screenshot: Backgrid

Who needs to go to a fancy restaurant when you have a bar designed like that?!

Master Bedroom

Image for article titled A Look Inside Lizzo&#39;s Stunning Hollywood Mansion
Screenshot: Backgrid

Just take a look at that chandelier!

Recording Studio

Image for article titled A Look Inside Lizzo&#39;s Stunning Hollywood Mansion
Screenshot: Backgrid

This space is perfect for the Grammy-award winning musician!

Penthouse For Guests

Image for article titled A Look Inside Lizzo&#39;s Stunning Hollywood Mansion
Screenshot: Backgrid

This hidden nook is the perfect getaway for house guests.

Penthouse Bedroom

Image for article titled A Look Inside Lizzo&#39;s Stunning Hollywood Mansion
Screenshot: Backgrid

One of the gorgeous bedrooms is surrounded by a wraparound patio and access to the pool.

Patio

Image for article titled A Look Inside Lizzo&#39;s Stunning Hollywood Mansion
Screenshot: Backgrid

The suspended penthouse has a beautiful patio!

Master Bathroom

Image for article titled A Look Inside Lizzo&#39;s Stunning Hollywood Mansion
Screenshot: Backgrid

This bathroom is stacked with a waterfall shower, an isolated bathtub, and even a vanity station.

Movie Theater

Image for article titled A Look Inside Lizzo&#39;s Stunning Hollywood Mansion
Screenshot: Backgrid

This comfortable and cozy area is great for a chill night at the crib!

Outside Gazebo

Image for article titled A Look Inside Lizzo&#39;s Stunning Hollywood Mansion
Screenshot: Backgrid

The architecture is designed to feel like you’re walking through a spa retreat.

Pool and Waterfall

Image for article titled A Look Inside Lizzo&#39;s Stunning Hollywood Mansion
Screenshot: Backgrid

Not only are you getting a pool with this mansion, but also a waterfall!!

