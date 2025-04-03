A Look Inside Lizzo's Stunning Hollywood Mansion

Lizzo has added a stunning Hollywood Hills mansion to her real estate book! For $12.4 million, the “Truth Hurts” singer bought a six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house, according to TMZ.

Advertisement

Interestingly enough, the isolated mansion was previously the home of “Avengers” and “Hawkeye” movie star Jeremy Renner, but after having a near-fatal snow plow accident in 2023, Renner decided to let go of the property.

The home was designed to be Renner’s “forever home.” He even took to Instagram to say his final goodbyes to the amazing estate. Now, it’s landed beautifully in Lizzo’s lap, and it seems to be the perfect place for her as it’s equipped with a sprawling pool and even a recording studio. Let’s take a look at all the details!