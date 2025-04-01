15 of America's Worst April Fools' Jokes Played on Black Folks

Ain’t nothing funny on this April Fools’ Day considering the wrath of President Donald Trump coming from the Tesla White House on literally everything good and decent in this country. However, his attacks on DEI, education and more are quite strategic.

Advertisement

Trump’s actions merely reflect a decades-long list of tomfoolery the powers that be in America have pulled on Black people. They got our hopes up about voting access only the make us take a bogus literary quiz before being allowed to cast our ballots. They promised us freedom from slavery but created loopholes to justify making us slaves again.

More recently, as we’ve seen, we can’t even live comfortably without our access to clean water being disproportionately compromised or our generational properties being auctioned without our permission — both as a result of cutting legislative corners and a mounting pile of capitalism-driven excuses.

*long, deep, spiritual negro sigh* Scroll to see the worst moments in history when the United States absolutely played in Black folks’ face.