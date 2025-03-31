The Rise, Fall and Redemption Allen Iverson: How the NBA Star Almost Lost it All...For Good

During his peak in the early 2000s, Allen Iverson was one of the most popular and influential athletes in American sports. Almost singlehandedly, he brought hip-hop culture to the NBA and made every sports fan want to rock tattoos and cornrows. He was one of the kings of the NBA.
However, despite earning more than $150 million in NBA salary during his 14-year career ($200 million including endorsements), the Hall of Fame guard filed for bankruptcy before he turned 40. Iverson was a notorious spender who wasted his fortune on clothes, jewelry, and ridiculous nights out with friends.
But, even when he was at his lowest and couldn’t afford a cheeseburger, the Philadelphia legend was still able to recover. Here’s the rise and fall (and rise again) of Allen Iverson.