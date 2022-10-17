Celebrities are just like us. Sometimes, they forget to take off their makeup at night. And sometimes they have to fight with their teenagers about using deodorant. In a recent interview with Byrdie for its “What I Put On My Face” column, actress and entrepreneur LaLa Anthony dished about her skin care routine and how she got her teenage son to care about his.



Anthony says she follows a simple ritual of cleanser followed by toner, vitamin C, moisturizer and eye cream to keep her skin looking its best. “I can bang through those pretty quickly, but still feel like I’m doing the right thing about my skin,” she said.

But the Power actress adds that one of the most important steps of maintaining her gorgeous complexion is remembering to remove her makeup at the end of the day. “As a person who’s on TV and gets my makeup done all the time, I have to remind myself, no matter how tired I am, to take my makeup off, wash my face, tone, and [apply] whatever night cream and eye cream,” she said. “[I get to start] with a fresh, glowy palette in the morning as opposed to the days I’ve woken up [after having] slept in my makeup and it’s not such a pretty sight.”

But as a parent of an active tween boy who thinks showers and deodorant are optional, I was especially interested in what LaLa had to say about getting her now 15-year-old son interested in smelling good. “So, I learned through my son during those preteen days it’s not easy to get kids to want to use body wash and deodorant and things like that,” she said. LaLa added that she has done her best to encourage her son to take care of his skin and even bought him his own Old Spice Body wash and deodorant. “I encouraged him, like, “Look how mom takes care of herself and her hygiene and her body. You can do the same thing!”

In the interview, Anthony was quick to point out that her go-to beauty routine may not work for everyone. “The truth is that you have to find your own routine. You have to find what works for you,” she said. “But when you find your routine, and you stick with it—consistency is where you’ll see the results,” she said.