A Peek Inside Paula Sutton's Beautiful, Viral Country English Estate

Culture

A Peek Inside Paula Sutton's Beautiful, Viral Country English Estate

Lifestyle blogger Paula Sutton's home, built in 1822, is full of beautiful vintage furniture and accessories

By
Angela Johnson
Image for article titled A Peek Inside Paula Sutton&#39;s Beautiful, Viral Country English Estate
Screenshot: Instagram

Paula Sutton spent years in the fast-paced world of fashion publishing before leaving London behind to make a life with her family in a gorgeous Georgian estate in the English countryside. A self-described lover of traditional English interiors and vintage decor, Sutton put her personal touch on the home with beautiful antique pieces of furniture and fresh flowers which bring some of the beautiful country backdrop inside.

These days, her Instagram page (@HillHouseVintage) has more than 600,o00 followers who come to get lost in the calm, cozy space Sutton calls home, and judging by the smile on her face in almost every single one of her pictures, the slower pace is just what the doctor ordered.

Take a peek inside Paula Sutton’s beautiful English estate and prepare to have some serious house envy.

Hill House

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Paula Sutton&#39;s Beautiful, Viral Country English Estate
Screenshot: YouTube

After spending years in fashion publishing in London, Sutton packed up her family and moved to this home in Norfolk, England – a beautifully rich farming community two hours north of the city. The Georgian estate was built in 1822.

Immaculate Landscaping

Sutton’s country house has some serious curb appeal, including a beautifully manicured lawn which provides a beautiful backdrop for her photoshoots.

Comfortable Corners

This living space is just made for lazy afternoons. Sutton decorated it to be a comfortable, relaxing space filled with special items, like a vintage chess set – a piece she kept from her family’s home before they left England to return to the Caribbean island of Grenada.

“It’s just one of those things that always reminds me of my parents and reminds me of growing up,” she said during a home tour she gave to the folks at Times Life & Style.

Every Item Has a Story

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Paula Sutton&#39;s Beautiful, Viral Country English Estate
Screenshot: YouTube

The room also includes one of Sutton’s favorite pieces of furniture, this Victorian button-back chair. One of her first antique purchases, Sutton said she nursed her now-23-year-old son in it – and it has been to every home they’ve lived in since.

Flowers Everwhere

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Paula Sutton&#39;s Beautiful, Viral Country English Estate
Screenshot: Instagram

One of the details that makes Sutton’s home so inviting are the bouquets of fresh flowers she keeps in every room. This spring mix brightens up a corner of her daughter’s bedroom.

Office Space

With a beautiful antique desk positioned in front of an enormous window, Sutton can get plenty of creative inspiration in her sunlit office space.

A Cozy Kitchen

Baking is one of Sutton’s favorite things to do in her free time, so it’s no wonder she took so much care in giving her kitchen this cozy feel. The space is decorated with so many beautiful antique accessories, including a set of copper pots.

The Original Pantry

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Paula Sutton&#39;s Beautiful, Viral Country English Estate
Screenshot: YouTube

Sutton can keep her kitchen clutter out of sight with the help of this built-in pantry space, one of the details she says has been a part of the house since it was built in 1822.

Spring is in the Air

The seasons always inspire the decor in Sutton’s home. This clip shows the bright colors she brings in to her tableware to give her home a spring feel.

A Little Taste of the Holidays

If you thought Sutton’s spring decor was fabulous, check out the way she decks out the dining space during the holiday season.

The Gym

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Paula Sutton&#39;s Beautiful, Viral Country English Estate
Screenshot: YouTube

During the COVID-19 pandemic Sutton turned an old garage on her property into a gym space. She says the fact that the gym is located near the garden makes it a space the whole family uses.

A Gorgeous Garden

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Paula Sutton&#39;s Beautiful, Viral Country English Estate
Screenshot: Instagram

The outside of Hill House is just as beautiful as the inside, with a beautiful garden space that houses her flowers and plants.

A Gorgeous Garden

The outdoor space also has room for this dining table – the perfect place for an English garden party.

