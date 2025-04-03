T-Boz & Chilli Tell Their Story For The First Time In TLC Forever, Our TV Pick This Week
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Black Male Athletes Who Are Married to Beautiful Black Women

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Sports

Black Male Athletes Who Are Married to Beautiful Black Women

Notable athletes including LeBron James, Jalen Hurts, and Mookie Boots all have lovely Black women by their side.

By
Noah A. McGee
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Black Male Athletes Who Are Married to Beautiful Black Women
Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME // Alberto E. Rodriguez // Leon Bennett (Getty Images)

A study from Pew Research found that 79 percent of Black men are married to Black women. However, there’s a stigma that Black men tend to gravitate toward putting a ring on non-Black women. That stigma is even bigger for Black men in professional sports.

Advertisement

The narrative goes that when these men reach the level of fame and status that the NBA, NFL, and MLB may bring, they need a white woman by their side. With that in mind, we felt it was the perfect time to highlight the Black men in pro sports who have found love with Black women.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 15

Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson

Image for article titled Black Male Athletes Who Are Married to Beautiful Black Women
Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Wheels Up (Getty Images)

Russell Wilson started dating Ciara in 2015 and got married a year later in July 2016. Since then, they’ve been busy growing their family, sharing three kids. Wilson also helps raise the son Ciara had with rapper Future.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 15

LeBron James

LeBron James

Image for article titled Black Male Athletes Who Are Married to Beautiful Black Women
Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

LeBron James should be applauded for his consistency off the court and loyalty off of it. He’s been with Savannah James since they were in high school in the early 2000s. They got married in 2013 and have three children together: Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 15

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry

Image for article titled Black Male Athletes Who Are Married to Beautiful Black Women
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

Although they met in 2003 when they were teenagers, Stephen and Ayesha Curry did not start dating until 2008. They tied the knot two years later in 2010 and have four kids together: Riley, Ryan, Canon, and Caius.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 15

Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts

Image for article titled Black Male Athletes Who Are Married to Beautiful Black Women
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)

Although they aren’t officially married yet, these two are one of the most beloved couples in sports. They met while they were both attending the University of Alabama. Although Hurts transferred in 2018 to the University of Oklahoma, their relationship endured and the two got engaged in September 2024.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 15

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Image for article titled Black Male Athletes Who Are Married to Beautiful Black Women
Photo: Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for Aurora Institute (Getty Images)

Giannis met his wife Mariah in 2014, shortly after he was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks and she was working on getting her degree at Rice University, where she also played volleyball. The couple has three children together.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 15

Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts

Image for article titled Black Male Athletes Who Are Married to Beautiful Black Women
Photo: Kevork Djansezian (Getty Images)

Like LeBron James, the star outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers has been with his lady, Brianna Hammonds, since high school. However, they didn’t get married until December 2021. They have two kids together.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 15

Marcus Semien

Marcus Semien

Image for article titled Black Male Athletes Who Are Married to Beautiful Black Women
Screenshot: YouTube/Texas Rangers

This may be a name only baseball fans know, but Texas Rangers second basemen Marcus Semien has been married to his wife Traha Murrey since November 2013. She also has an athletic background, playing volleyball at the University of California. They have three sons and one daughter.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 15

Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald

Image for article titled Black Male Athletes Who Are Married to Beautiful Black Women
Photo: Andy Lyons (Getty Images)

Yes, Aaron Donald is recently retired, but we still wanted to highlight his relationship with Erica Donald. While they only have one child together, they both raise two children from Aaron’s previous relationship.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 15

Davon Godchaux

Davon Godchaux

Image for article titled Black Male Athletes Who Are Married to Beautiful Black Women
Photo: Milos Bicanski/Getty Images for One&Only (Getty Images)

Unlike many others on this list, the wife is far more well known than the husband. New England Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux married supermodel Chanel Iman in January 2024 on a yacht in the Caribbean Sea.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 15

Jonathan Owens

Jonathan Owens

Image for article titled Black Male Athletes Who Are Married to Beautiful Black Women
Photo: Michael Reaves (Getty Images)

Savannah James is the only other person on this list who can say that they married one of the greatest athletes of all time. Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles got married in April 2023 and the two have been staunch supporters of each other while they’re performing in their respective sports.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 15

Chris Paul

Chris Paul

Image for article titled Black Male Athletes Who Are Married to Beautiful Black Women
Photo: Francois Durand (Getty Images)

If you see Chris Paul looking stylish in an NBA tunnel or on the red carpet, you can thank his wife, Jada Crawley, who is a fashion designer. The two got married in September 2011 and have two children together.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 15

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook

Image for article titled Black Male Athletes Who Are Married to Beautiful Black Women
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Russell Westbrook met his wife, Nina, while they were both playing college basketball at UCLA. While Russell eventually took his talents to the NBA, Nina got her college degree and became a licensed marriage and family therapist. They tied the knot in August 2015 and have three children.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 15

Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston

Image for article titled Black Male Athletes Who Are Married to Beautiful Black Women
Photo: Kaitlyn Morris (Getty Images)

The New York Giants’ newly signed quarterback married his wife, Beion Allen, in 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they held a private ceremony at their home in Odessa, Fla. They have two sons together.

Advertisement

15 / 15