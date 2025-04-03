Black Male Athletes Who Are Married to Beautiful Black Women

A study from Pew Research found that 79 percent of Black men are married to Black women. However, there’s a stigma that Black men tend to gravitate toward putting a ring on non-Black women. That stigma is even bigger for Black men in professional sports.

The narrative goes that when these men reach the level of fame and status that the NBA, NFL, and MLB may bring, they need a white woman by their side. With that in mind, we felt it was the perfect time to highlight the Black men in pro sports who have found love with Black women.