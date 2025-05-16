Why Diddy Brought This Whole Band to Tears in a Resurfaced Clip

Day 26, one of the most famous groups that came out of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ 2007 MTV show “Making Da Band,” is back in the headlines. And when we tell you why, it’ll no doubt bring you to tears.

Scary On-Air Incident During News Broadcast Finally Explained CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Scary On-Air Incident During News Broadcast Finally Explained

Scary On-Air Incident During News Broadcast Finally Explained CC Share Subtitles Off

English Scary On-Air Incident During News Broadcast Finally Explained

Thanks to a newly resurfaced clip, the group can be seen sitting down for an interview with DJ Vlad that originally took place back in February. During their wide-ranging chat, the five men — which consists of Brian Andrews, Michael McCluney, Qwanell Mosley, Robert Curry, and Willie Taylor — recounted their time working with Diddy on the show and how their careers have evolved ever since.

Advertisement

However, things took a deeply emotional turn when the topic of the Bad Boy mogul’s current federal trial and jail time was brought up. In an attempt to speak on the topic, Qwanell (or Que, as most fans know him) said that he felt Diddy was “a danger to himself” and to the world and that the scariness of the entire situation runs far and deep.

Advertisement

“I think there’s a lot of people who are scared, that didn’t come out in the beginning, because it’s a scary situation. It’s not just him that could possibly hurt you,” Que explained. “It’s people around him that are still close to him that could still hurt you. It’s just really deep with Sean. So I would say I think he’s in jail right now for a good reason.”

Advertisement

Que then revealed that things took a turn when he got privy to a personal email from Diddy about the group years ago that he wasn’t supposed to see, though he didn’t specify what was in it. Regardless, whatever he saw was enough to trigger him and instill some sort of longstanding trauma that eventually evoked tears from the entire group once he began to recount it.

Que tearfully recalled:

“Sh*t’s like...Sean’s not[just] guilty, they’re all f*cking guilty. And I don’t just put the blame on Sean, I blame everybody that’s in his circle, they’re all minions and they wanna be like him. And if they can’t be like him, they try to come against him... Things felt very sacrificial. I can’t [explain]. ‘Cause I don’t wanna sound like I’m a conspiracy person, too, because I’m not. But when you’re under a power, man. I can’t go into details now but sir, I’ll tell you it felt like some sacrificial stuff going on. It felt like, very scary and weird to where I ran to get help. I ran to my doctor, I spoke up with my family, I spoke up to people around me ‘cause I was like: if this is true and I come up missing or dead or something—I want you guys to know facts and the truth of what I’m going through and experiencing.

Advertisement

He went on to say that following the experience, he was eventually officially diagnosted with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and felt that he was going crazy at the time trying to grapple with all he’d seen and experienced. His admission prompted the rest of the group members to start tearing up though they all tried to initially be discreet about it.

Que (Day26) Cries while Describing “Evil” Email from Diddy: Things Felt Very Sacrificial (Part 5)

Ultimately though, Que is glad that “God intervened” and got him out of “the situation” and that he was able to get help. However, he mentioned that had it not been for all the news and revelations that came out recently that caused Diddy to get behind bars—he would’ve kept dealing with it by himself and with his bandmates.

Advertisement

“I was just gonna deal with it. And I don’t know why somebody that evil would —I don’t get it. I don’t see why somebody would do that to talented, passionate people” Que said with tears in his eyes. “We talented, passionate people. I don’t understand why someone would sit down and think about hurting someone...or laugh about it after they do it. I don’t get it. That’s why I said none of them are innocent. I don’t want to expose anybody but none of them are innocent, man.”