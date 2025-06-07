The Best ‘106 & Park’ Performances, Moments Over the Years

NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 02: Hosts Rocsi Diaz and Terrence J host a taping of BET’s “106th & Park” at BET Studios on February 2, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

As hard as it may be to believe, iconic music video countdown show “106th & Park” is turning 25 this year. From it’s very first episode all the way back in 2000 until it went off the air in 2014, the show has given us more than its fair share of memorable moments and noteworthy performances. And we’ve got to talk about it.

From folks who have since passed away like Aaliyah to still living legends like Janet Jackson and more, the show became a cultural staple and highly anticipated show that garnered a devoted fan base even after its final episode. That’s why it’s getting honored at the 2025 BET Awards in a special tribute on June 9 and trust us when we say, fans are in for a treat.

Not only will it see the all previous hosts come back–namely AJ Calloway, Free, Terrence J, Rocsi Diaz, Bow Wow, Julissa Bermudez, and Keshia Chanté–it will also feature performances from a handful of dope artists. Those confirmed to take the stage include Bow Wow himself, Amerie, B2K, Jim Jones, Mya, T.I., and more.

So it’s in anticipation of the upcoming tribute and the awards show, we felt it fitting to take a look back at some of the moments and musical acts that had us all talking. Keep reading to get into the goodness!

Michelle Williams Fall During Destiny’s Child Performance

Let’s start things off strong with Michelle Williams taking a tumble during Destiny’s Child performance of “Soldier” back in 2004. The moment is one that Williams later revealed took her years to go back and watch. Thankfully, she and all the fans have moved past it. But man, it was definitely a major spectacle at the time.

Aaliyah Gives Her Last Interview

Marking her first and last appearance on the show back in 2001, everyone’s favorite babygirl sat down on the 106 couch to discuss her film “Queen of the Damned.” Sadly, just four days later, Aaliyah would pass away during a plane crash from The Bahamas.

Cassie’s Cringe Debut

Cassie, even she’d agree this performance was all kinds of bad. From the lack of energy to the whisper soft vocals that didn’t translate that well through the microphone, this whole thing was a big miss. But baddies have bad days too!

Ginuwine’s Extra AF “Pony” Performance

Same ole G then, same ole G now. Ginuwine’s “Pony”performance was just so over the top and extra, it definitely deserved a spot on this list. The whole injury bit, the robe, it was truly a sight to see.

Rocsi Diaz Walks Off

Though it’s been so many years later, we would still love to know why Terrence J kept jabbing at Rocsi on this day. It was very clear her annoyance was building and eventually going to reach a breaking point. It’s no wonder why she did what she did at the end.

August Alsina’s Iconic Attitude

Now you already know we couldn’t do this without mentioning August Alsina”s major attitude after he was asked about his rocky friendship with fellow singer Trey Songz. His words will forever live in our heads rent free.

50 Cent and Kanye West Go Head to Head

In the “Clash of the Titans” episode, both Kanye West and 50 Cent came by the 106 stage to promote their albums, “Graduation” and “Curtis,” respectively, that dropped on the same day. What ensued was a show full of fun jabs and good music.

Bow Wow and Tyra Banks Share a Smooch

Mr 106 & Park himself a.k.a. Bow Wow got the moment of a lifetime for the second time when Tyra Banks stopped by to promote the newest season of “America’s Next Top Model.” We’ll let you watch the rest for yourself.

Usher Reveals His His True Confessions

In 2004, Usher would stop by the show to talk about his latest album “Confessions.” Given the shocking subject matter, fans were eager to hear whether or not his music was based off a real-life experience for him or not.

Tom Cruise Gets Down to Yung Joc

In a moment that you just had to see to believe, Tom Cruise stopped by the 106 stage to promote his new film, “Mission Impossible III.” While there he ended up getting down with Yung Joc’s hit at the time “It’s Goin Down,” hilariously hitting the dance moves in front of everyone.

Sisqo Saying He’s the Best R&B Performer, Period

We all love bravado when it comes to musicians and that’s exactly what we got back in 2001 when Sisqo said he was the best R&B singer in the game at the time and challenged anyone who thought they were better. Not too much later, he would get a response from fellow singers Usher and R. Kelly.

Rocsi and Victor Cruz’s Salsa Dance-Off

Back in 2012, New York Giants player Victor Cruz stopped by 106 and eventually ended up in a salsa dance-off with cohost Rocsi. The dance was his touchdown dance at the time so it was only right that he show off his moves once again.

Drake Makes His Grand Return to the 106 Stage

After the release of 2013 album “Nothing Was the Same,” Drake made a rare appearance on the show after not having been on it since his debut back in 2007. As a result, he was met with mad love and appreciation from fans in the audience.