Bronny James is stuntin’ like his daddy and signing a NIL deal with Nike basketball just days after his 18th birthday.

Bronny is joined by four other high school and college basketball stars including senior Stanford guard Haley Jones, junior Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark, top guard in the class of 2023 D.J. Wagner and Bronny’s teammate at Sierra Canyon High School, Juju Watkins.

Each of them plays at a Nike-sponsored school and/or university.

Advertisement

Nike plans to work with each student-athletes on a community service project in each of their hometowns.



In a statement, Nike said, “Each athlete is recognized as a player who is paving the way for the next generation on and off the court. These athletes push Nike to think about new ways the game can break barriers, bring people together, build community and shape the future.”

Nike signing a NIL deal with any student-athlete is newsworthy, but this deal is magnified because Bronny just happens to be the son of arguably the greatest and most popular basketball player in the world, LeBron James. While he may not be as talented as his father was at his age, he might be just as popular thanks to being apart of one of the most visible families in the sports world.

In a statement, Bronny said, “For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family. Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild — it really means a lot to me.”

Advertisement

Bronny is currently ranked 34th in the high school class of 2023 and is being recruited by some of the best basketball programs in the country including Kentucky, Michigan, Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon and USC.

Obviously, King James’ son signing a deal with Nike should be no surprise considering they just built a whole building named after his dad.

Advertisement

LeBron, who is going into his 20th season as an NBA player, has openly spoken about his dream to play in the league with both of his sons, Bronny and Bryce. While that’s still a couple of years away, it certainly is not impossible and signing a deal with Nike only increases Bronny’s visibility as a NBA prospect.