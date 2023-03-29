Missouri Slams DEI Programs for Promoting White Guilt

The Republican majority of Missouri’s House of Representatives voted Tuesday to ban government budgets for diversity, equity and inclusion programs at schools and universities, per The Associated Press. Their reasoning? Taking a stance against “collective guilt.”



The nationwide conservative fight against “wokeness” has led legislators to consider any initiative toward equity and racial equality as a threat. In Missouri, the initiative is DEI offices. What is actually a safe space and resource support for marginalized students has been reframed as initiatives that suggest “disparities are necessarily tied to oppression” and promote “divisive identity activism.”

Advertisement

In translation, programs working to fix the racial disparities at schools and support the curation of spaces exclusive to students of color are a problem because they might make white people feel guilty or left out. If they paid attention, they’d see that white people are often invited into multicultural spaces by way of DEI programs to learn how to best support their peers of color.

But t he Missouri lawmakers didn’t just hack the budgets for DEI offices, t hey went for the libraries too.



G/O Media may get a commission It's $8 20% Off Lash + Eyebrow Serum 2.0 - Caprea Beauty Healthier, fuller lashes

This serum is packed with natural oils like jojoba oil, argan oil, and almond oil that help repair and strengthen your eyelashes. Buy for $8 at Caprea Beauty Use the promo code EYELASHES Advertisement

Advertisement

Read more from AP News:

House lawmakers also on Tuesday voted to strip all state funding from public libraries. Republican House Budget Chairman Cody Smith last week cut the roughly $4.5 million in public library funding from the budget, citing a lawsuit by two library groups to overturn a new Missouri law that bans sexually explicit material in school libraries. Librarians and other school officials face up to a year in jail or a $2,000 fine for violating the policy, which makes it a crime to provide minors with sexually explicit visual material. Exceptions are provided for works of art, science classes and other educational courses.

Advertisement

Suddenly, after decades of Toni Morrison books being on the shelves, legislators are pushing their political agenda against education under the guise of “protecting innocent children.” According to the CDC, children in grades K-12 need to be protected from homicide and unintentional injuries— the leading causes of death.

The Gun Violence Archive reported 130 mass shootings have occurred this year. Have y’all seen any legislation to tackle the real problem threatening children? Oh, aii ght.

Advertisement

Missouri is just the latest state to join Florida, Georgia and Utah on the anti-CRT bandwagon, wasting time fighting an invisible war instead of addressing the real issues right in front of them.