The annual Cannes Film Festival is here and the looks are to die for! As stars get ready to see the most anticipated films of the year, they dress to the nines! Unlike others, this film festival is known for glitz and glamour, so check out the fabulous fits!
Viola Davis
Viola Davis ate the red carpet in this white Valentino ensemble! Look at that flourishing ‘fro!
Naomi Campbell
Supermodel Naomi Campbell strutted on the carpet in a Celine gown and fun sunglasses!
Patricia Bright
Youtube sensation Patricia Bright stunned in this Mison Geyanna Youness gown and La Marquise Jewelry.
Shaunette Renée Wilson
Shaunette Renée Wilson was styled by Solange Franklin in a sparkly, black gown and heels from Giorgio Armani. Beautiful!
Alton Mason
Model and actor Alton Mason was dressed in Balenciaga Couture and Messika brand jewelry on the red carpet.
Aja Naomi King
Aja Naomi King graced the carpet in Gaurav Gupta Couture. Wow!
Rochelle Humes
Rochelle Humes was styled in a lovely Celia Kritharioti gown for the Cannes Film Festival.
Yseult Onguenet
This is how you get people talking! Yseult Onguenet wore this bold red ensemble from Alexander McQueen.
Steve McQueen and Bianca Stigter
Film director Steve McQueen was hand-in-hand with his wife and director Biana Stigter on the red carpet.
Kat Graham
Actress Kat Graham looked fierce in this Tony Ward Couture blazer dress. Love it!
Abd Al Malik
Musician Abd Al Malik wore a super sharp Fursac suit! This silver-striped detailing is perfect!
Ophély Mézino
Miss World Europe 2020 Ophély Mézino turned heads in this blue Christophe Guillarme and a huge afro!
Coco Jones
Singer and Bel-Air actress Coco Jones was shining on the Cannes red carpet in a dress by Damiani Marrakech.
Laura Harrier
Actress Laura Harrier was drop-dead gorgeous in this black YSL gown with a plunging neckline paired with Bulgari jewelry.
Cindy Bruna
This outfit is everything! Model Cindy Bruna was styled by Mickael Carpin in this daring Actn1 suit and Louboutin heels!
Didi Stone
Model Didi Stone killed it on the red carpet in this silver corseted bodice and stunning cream skirt!
Chika Ike
Actress Chika Ike was styled by Jeremiah Ogbodo in a custom-made Kud Collections gown! One of the best dressed this year!