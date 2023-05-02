Diddy, Why You Nervous? Rap Mogul Sweats On Met Gala Carpet When Asked About Yung Miami

On Monday night at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Diddy, 53, and Yung Miami, 29, attended the legendary benefit gala together as the question of “are they together” swirled around the pair. Diddy donned a black tuxedo with silver detail and a long black cape with black rose appliqué attachments.

The City Girls star looked just as chic as she wore a sheer netted gown with long strings of pearls draped over her torso. Miami completed the look with a giant petal-shaped faux fur attachment encasing her upper body. Host La La Anthony boldly asked the question that was on everybody’s mind: ““Do y’all officially go together real bad?”

Advertisement

Diddy quickly replied. “We definitely go together real bad. She’s my date for the night. … We don’t put titles on it. Everybody wants us to put a title on it, we don’t put titles. This like my best friend in the world, one of the most beautiful people God has blessed me with. And I’m blessed that she’s my date tonight.”

45% off Canon Ivy Mini Photo Printer Print fond memories

This pocket Bluetooth printer lets you print your precious memories before they hit Instagram. Buy for $79 at Amazon Advertisement

However, palpable beads of sweat dripped down Diddy’s face as he described his relationship with Miami. He asked a staff member for a napkin, joking: “Damn, I’m sweating.” After La La said no titles may be the way to go, Diddy reiterated: “Yeah, no titles, no titles. This cape is hot.”

In an interview with The Cut last month, Miami said that her and Diddy were no longer together. “We’re still friends! We’re still good friends! But we’re single. That’s not my man.” The rapper continued: “We were f***ing with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”