June's Best Black Fashion Moments 2023

Summer is officially here and Black celebrities killed it in the fashion game this June! Whether stars like JT and Doechii were attending the BET Awards, or Offset channeling Michael Jackson at Paris Fashion Week, the fits were flowy and fabulous for hot, summer days! Who’s wearing your favorite look?
June 2- Shameik Moore
June 4- Usher
June 8- Dorinda Clark
June 8- Karen Pittman
June 8- Zendaya
June 8- Teyana Taylor
June 9- Gloria Gaynor
June 10- Alicia Keys
June 12- Tracee Ellis Ross
June 13- Leigh-Anne Pinnock
June 13- Gabrielle Union
June 15- Tia Mowry
June 15- Keke Palmer
June 21- Lewis Hamilton
June 21- Emma Thynn
June 21- Clara Amfo
June 21- Victoria Monét
June 22- Miguel
June 23- Pharrell Williams
June 23- Offset
June 24- Stéphane Bak
June 25- Teyana Taylor
June 25- Wisdom Kaye
June 25- Fireboy DML
June 25- JT
June 25- Shameik Moore
June 25- Keith Lee and Ronnie Lee
June 25- Flo
June 25- Doechii
June 26- India Amarteifio
June 26- Teyana Taylor
June 27- Nile Rodgers
June 27- Chloe Bailey
June 27- Jourdan Dunn
June 27- Dominique Tipper
June 27- Lori Harvey and Damson Idris
June 27- Golda Rosheuvel
