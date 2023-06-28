The Best Black Hair Moments in June 2023

The Best Black Hair Moments in June 2023

From Teyana Taylor to Beyoncé, Black celebs are killing the hair game this summer!

By
Amira Castilla
Photo: Kayla Oaddams / Stringer (Getty Images), Prince Williams / Contributor (Getty Images), Prince Williams / Contributor (Getty Images)

This June, Black celebrities are not just using their clothing to make a statement! Celebs are getting their hair styled in all types of ways from throwback mullets for Paris Fashion Week to boho knotless braids and lace fronts for the BET Awards! Who has your favorite style?

Beyoncé

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Beyoncé’s hairstylist Neal Farinah did his magic once again for the Renaissance Tour!

Keith Lee and Ronnie Lee

Photo: Kayla Oaddams / Stringer (Getty Images)

Keith Lee, known for his food reviews on Tiktok, was joined by his wife Ronnie Lee for the BET Awards. Their locs were styled to the gods by a Las Vegas loctician who goes by Dr. Dreadhead.

Teyana Taylor

Photo: Peter White / Contributor (Getty Images)

Come through with the mullet! Teyana Taylor is always up to push the envelope and Edith Donaldson-Wheeler outdid herself, hairstyling Teyana for Paris Fashion Week!

Lil Nas X

Photo: Shirlaine Forrest / Contributor (Getty Images)

Lil Nas X has been killing it with the concert looks! This half-cornrow, half-ponytail style by Coree Moreno is nothing short of perfection!

Ice Spice

Photo: Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor (Getty Images)

Okay, inches! Ice Spice wore her hair in this bone-straight, ginger wig by Kadijah Balde for the BET Awards.

Armani White

Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor (Getty Images)

Rapper Armani White wore his signature twists with chunky white beads to the BET Awards, y’all see the layers?

Golda Rosheuvel

Photo: Mike Marsland / Contributor (Getty Images)

Netflix’s Bridgerton star Gold Rosheuvel’s hair game is always on point! This month she had her hair pulled into this artsy updo!

Doechii

Photo: Kayla Oaddams / Stringer (Getty Images)

Rapper Doechii was giving us all the y2k vibes at the BET Awards in this teeny pixie cut! Love, love love!

Chloe Bailey

Photo: Arnold Turner / Stringer (Getty Images)

Chloe Bailey’s locs were put into box braids by Fesa Nu with assistance from Summer (Jehcara Nelson) to receive Innovators of the Year Awards by Netflix’s Strong Black Lead!

Miguel

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff (Getty Images)

Miguel’s curly hair is slowly locking up into this awesome look! The red tips done by Kayla Casey are perfect for the summer!

Sonyae Blu

Photo: Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor (Getty Images)

Music artist Sonyae Blu made sure her hair matched her name by wearing this fabulous blue wig by kmstylz under a blue wrap on the BET Awards red carpet.

Jaden and Willow Smith

Photo: WWD / Contributor (Getty Images)

Willow Smith had her hair braided up into this unique style by All Roots One Love’s Senseni “Suga” Ma’at for Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton fashion show during Paris Fashion Week! Jaden Smith’s light brown locs were pulled back into this updo!

Victoria Monét

Photo: Michael Buckner / Contributor (Getty Images)

It’s always a great idea to get a protective style for the summer! Hairstylist Bryson Karter braided singer Victoria Monét’s hair into custom color boho goddess braids!

Caleb McLaughlin

Photo: Jeremy Moeller / Contributor (Getty Images)

Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin’s hair was cornrowed back with beads on the ends for Paris Fashion Week.

Eva Marcille

Photo: Kayla Oaddams / Stringer (Getty Images)

Model and former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Eva Marcille, had her beautifully tied up by LA hairstylist Erinn Courtney.

Halle Bailey

Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor (Getty Images)

Halle Bailey’s locs were put into these chunky braids by Summer (Jehcara Nelson) for Paris Fashion Week! How cute!

Latto

Photo: Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor (Getty Images)

Latto accepted the BET Award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist in this blonde bombshell hairstyle by Ashanti Lation! This is how you show up to win!

Ravyn Lenae

Photo: Paras Griffin / Stringer (Getty Images)

Singer Ravyn Lenae had her hair intricately styled in these red locs by hair artist Malcolm Marquez for the BET Awards!

Glorilla

Photo: Kayla Oaddams / Stringer (Getty Images)

“Tomorrow 2” rapper Glorilla absolutely slayed in this brassy brown, side-part wig to the BET Awards! Gorgeous!

Flo Milli

Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor (Getty Images)

This Barbie-pink style on rapper Flo Milli was done by Mia of @tokyostylez! This look is outstanding!

