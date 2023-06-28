The Best Black Hair Moments in June 2023

This June, Black celebrities are not just using their clothing to make a statement! Celebs are getting their hair styled in all types of ways from throwback mullets for Paris Fashion Week to boho knotless braids and lace fronts for the BET Awards! Who has your favorite style?
Beyoncé
Beyoncé’s hairstylist Neal Farinah did his magic once again for the Renaissance Tour!
Keith Lee and Ronnie Lee
Keith Lee, known for his food reviews on Tiktok, was joined by his wife Ronnie Lee for the BET Awards. Their locs were styled to the gods by a Las Vegas loctician who goes by Dr. Dreadhead.
Teyana Taylor
Come through with the mullet! Teyana Taylor is always up to push the envelope and Edith Donaldson-Wheeler outdid herself, hairstyling Teyana for Paris Fashion Week!
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X has been killing it with the concert looks! This half-cornrow, half-ponytail style by Coree Moreno is nothing short of perfection!
Ice Spice
Okay, inches! Ice Spice wore her hair in this bone-straight, ginger wig by Kadijah Balde for the BET Awards.
Armani White
Rapper Armani White wore his signature twists with chunky white beads to the BET Awards, y’all see the layers?
Golda Rosheuvel
Netflix’s Bridgerton star Gold Rosheuvel’s hair game is always on point! This month she had her hair pulled into this artsy updo!
Doechii
Rapper Doechii was giving us all the y2k vibes at the BET Awards in this teeny pixie cut! Love, love love!
Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey’s locs were put into box braids by Fesa Nu with assistance from Summer (Jehcara Nelson) to receive Innovators of the Year Awards by Netflix’s Strong Black Lead!
Miguel
Miguel’s curly hair is slowly locking up into this awesome look! The red tips done by Kayla Casey are perfect for the summer!
Sonyae Blu
Music artist Sonyae Blu made sure her hair matched her name by wearing this fabulous blue wig by kmstylz under a blue wrap on the BET Awards red carpet.
Jaden and Willow Smith
Willow Smith had her hair braided up into this unique style by All Roots One Love’s Senseni “Suga” Ma’at for Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton fashion show during Paris Fashion Week! Jaden Smith’s light brown locs were pulled back into this updo!
Victoria Monét
It’s always a great idea to get a protective style for the summer! Hairstylist Bryson Karter braided singer Victoria Monét’s hair into custom color boho goddess braids!
Caleb McLaughlin
Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin’s hair was cornrowed back with beads on the ends for Paris Fashion Week.
Eva Marcille
Model and former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Eva Marcille, had her beautifully tied up by LA hairstylist Erinn Courtney.
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey’s locs were put into these chunky braids by Summer (Jehcara Nelson) for Paris Fashion Week! How cute!
Latto
Latto accepted the BET Award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist in this blonde bombshell hairstyle by Ashanti Lation! This is how you show up to win!
Ravyn Lenae
Singer Ravyn Lenae had her hair intricately styled in these red locs by hair artist Malcolm Marquez for the BET Awards!
Glorilla
“Tomorrow 2” rapper Glorilla absolutely slayed in this brassy brown, side-part wig to the BET Awards! Gorgeous!
Flo Milli
This Barbie-pink style on rapper Flo Milli was done by Mia of @tokyostylez! This look is outstanding!