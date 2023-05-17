Even though King Charles’ coronation day managed to be pulled off smoothly despite the trouble booking performers for the event, drama continues to plague the royal family. It has previously been reported that his wife, Queen Karen...wh ooops Camilla, was upset about Prince Harry’s remarks about her in Spare. However, Charles is tired of hearing about it.

Her complaints haven’t stopped there, as it has now been circulating that Camilla was bothered by Harry’s presence at the coronation. In Spare, Harry addressed his stepmother’s infamous affair with King Charles and how racism prevented his wife, Meghan Markle, from being accepted as part of the royal family.

“Despite Willy and me urging him not to, Pa was going ahead. We pumped his hand, wished him well. No hard feelings,” Harry wrote in Spare about Charles’ relationship with Camilla. “We recognized that he was finally going to be with the woman he loved, the woman he’d always loved.”

He also compared the Queen to “all the wicked stepmothers in storybooks” and said that his brother William “long harbored suspicions about the Other Woman.” Aside from being one of the world’s most famous mistresses, royal biographer Tom Bower claimed that the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, also has a problem with Camilla.

According to Bower, Middleton was “angry” with Camilla because of the guest list for Charles’ coronation ceremony and didn’t curtsey for him as she left Westminster Abbey. Middleton could only invite 20 people while Camilla invited over 70. The royal family have been embroiled in pettiness with Camilla at the center for decades, so this is par for the course.