In the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, it’s made abundantly clear that the paparazzi have always been an offensive intrusion in Prince Harry’s life. He did his best to deal with it, but it’s part of being a member of the British royal family. Since his mother, Princess Diana, was killed in 1997 in a car accident that has been blamed on a paparazzi chase, it’s been his worst fear that something similar would happen to another person he cares about. Unfortunately, that nightmare almost became reality for he, his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and her mother, Doria Ragland. According to CNN, on Tuesday night, Harry, Meghan and Ragland were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” with paparazzi in New York City. The incident reportedly lasted over two hours.



The family were attending the 2023 Women of Vision Awards, where Meghan was being “honored for her global advocacy to empower women and girls.” Just hours before news of the chase broke, the internet was buzzing about the couple making their first red carpet appearance since Harry returned from King Charles III’s coronation.

In a statement to CNN, the spokesperson for The Duke and Duchess condemned the paparazzi and those who acquire photos from them:

“Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.” “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers.” “Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved.”

No matter what you think of Harry and Meghan, it seems clear that no one should be stalked and pursued like this. Being celebrities or public figures doesn’t mean you should have to stay in your home for fear of being treated like an object and not a person. This chase was said to be “over two hours” and “resulted in multiple near collisions.” So was getting the shot worth the damage that could have been caused to Harry, Meghan, Doria, or innocent bystanders who were just out living their lives? Also, there were tons of pictures taken of them at the event. What exclusive shot were you hoping to get by chasing them all over the city? The family returning from a party seems like a really hot photo that everyone will be clamoring for.

Yes, for Harry, this has always been a part of his life. But these people are willing to be more relentless and ruthless because he married a Black woman. They don’t have to treat her with the same respect that they offer Princess Kate or Queen Camilla, because she’s not a true royal.