Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

If You Want a Beyoncé Bob Without the Commitment, These Wigs Will Get You Right

Like Beyoncé’s new bob? Want to try a bob without making the big chop; these bob wigs let you have the best of both worlds.

By










Published

Screenshot: TikTok

We already told you how Beyoncé’s Feb. 13 debut of her chin-length blonde bob sent folks running to their stylists to recreate the look. The bob, which first took off in the 1920s, never really went out of style. In fact, it just keeps reinventing itself through the decades, as stylists add their own updated interpretations.

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
view video
Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now?

As more and more girlies are choosing the bob, you may be feeling the urge to give it a try. But if you’re feeling nervous about committing to a new cut, we’ve got you covered.

We scoured the TikTok shop for some of the best bob wigs that give you the flexibility of trying the style yourself without the commitment. From super straight to full of waves to beautifully braided, check out some of our favorite bob wigs.

Brown Beauty

@annamaegroves

Replying to @mnicolebrooks natural looking lace front Bob wig – how to install a wig for beginners. #wig #wiginstalltutorial #wiginstallation

♬ original sound – annamaegroves

We love the natural look of this lace front bob wig. TikToker @annamaegroves added waves to give it even more texture.

Braided Bob

Screenshot: TikTok

This Boho Braided Curly Glueless Wig from Luvmehair features beautiful ombre brown highlights.

Waves for Days

Screenshot: TikTok

The blonde highlights and the deep, soft waves make this Short Bob Lace Front Wig from Ciyoo Hair look effortless and chic.

Coming With The Curls

@amariahrosarosaa

i LOVE this hair @WestKiss Hair Store #tiktokshopcybermonday #tiktokshopblackfriday #blackfriday #bobwig #westkisshair

♬ original sound – AmariahR

TikToker @amariahorosarosaa loved the way this bob wig from West Kiss Hair held the curls she added all day.

Bringing the Bangs

@prettytiff.1

Fall is approaching! Time for the Bob!!@Luvmehair #luvmehair #bobwig #backtoschool #fyp #prettytiff1

♬ original sound – Prettytiff.1

Want a bob with bangs? This look from Luvmehair is the perfect choice.

Sexy Side Part

@lloverealhair

Our layered bob is summer all✅only$79✅free shipping #trending #gluesslesswigs #summervibes #bobwig #wigreview

♬ original sound – itwig

There’s no need to keep the part down the middle. Check out this layered bob wig with a sexy side part.

Yaki Texture

@deycallme_paris

Yaki texture wigs has my heart freal freal 😍 @UNice Hair @UNICE HAIR OFFICIAL @UniceHairCo #unicehair #naturalhair #byebyeknots #tiktokshopfalldealsforyou #tiktokshopblackfriday

♬ original sound – Ｐａｒｉｓ ♡

If you want the look of a fresh silk press without spending hours in the salon, you need this Yaki Texture wig from UNice Hair in your life.

“Wow i thought this was REAL TIME BOB💯,” wrote someone in the comments.

A Bob With Bangs

Screenshot: TikTok

The UNice Glueless Silk Straight Short Bob Wig is another great choice for a sleek, straight bob with bangs.

Honey Blonde Highlights

Screenshot: TikTok

If you’re looking a bob with a little more length, try the Wiggins Hair Highlight Straight Bob Glueless Wig.

Gorgeous Gray

Screenshot: TikTok

This Salt and Pepper Side Part Glueless Straight Bob Wig from UNice will give you a gorgeous head of gray hair.

Sexy Red

Screenshot: TikTok

The only thing sexier than a bob is a red bob! We can’t get enough of the ISEE HAIR Wear Go Reddish Brown Glueless Bob Wig.

Blonde and Beautiful

@hairvivi.com

So cute!!! 😻 NEED THIS👐 Wig name: Kate, code: tiktok🔥🔥 #hairvivi #hairstyle #bob #blondehair #wig #wigtok #fyp

♬ original sound – HAIRVIVI

We’re living for The Kate, a blonde chin-length lace front bob wig from Hair Vivi.

Cute Curls

Screenshot: TikTok

Who says bobs have to be straight? The Water Wave Short Curly Bob Glueless Wig from Luvmehair is a cute curly style.

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

'Sinners' Cast: Where Are They Now

‘Sinners’ Cast: Where Are They Now

As Ryan Coogler’s vampire epic ‘Sinners’ continues to make history during the 2026 Awards season, let’s take a look at the next major moves for Michael B. Jordan and the cast! …
Continue Reading
All the Reagan-Era Policies Americans Are Still Paying for Today

All the Reagan-Era Policies Americans Are Still Paying for Today

Sure, Ronald Reagan was loved by conservatives, but many of the country’s modern-day problems can be traced back to his administration …
Continue Reading
Black and MAGA Folks Angry At Gavin Newsom For Implying Black People Can't Read... But That's Not The Full Story

Black and MAGA Folks Angry At Gavin Newsom For Implying Black People Can’t Read… But That’s Not The Full Story

Gavin Newsom Is Receiving Backlash Online After Telling Black Folks He’s Just Like Them Because He Can’t Read… Except That’s Not What Happened …
Continue Reading
Celeb With Tourette Syndrome Speaks Out After N-Word Remark at BAFTAs, But the Internet Isn't Here for It

Celeb With Tourette Syndrome Speaks Out After N-Word Remark at BAFTAs, But the Internet Isn’t Here for It

John Davidson has finally broken his silence about the racist ordeal at the 2026 BAFTA Awards. But what he has to say isn’t landing too well with folks online …
Continue Reading
Why This New York Mom Was Forced to Deliver Her Own Baby Alone in a Hospital Bathroom

Why This New York Mom Was Forced to Deliver Her Own Baby Alone in a Hospital Bathroom

Long Island parents are demanding a hospital to take accountability after they delivered their newborn on-site…but in a bathroom …
Continue Reading
DMX's Son Shares 'Spiritual' Moment With His Father As He Transitioned

DMX’s Son Shares ‘Spiritual’ Moment With His Father As He Transitioned

DMX’s son Xavier Simmons is opening up about a truly unbelievable moment he shared with his father as he transitioned …
Continue Reading
The State of the Union Address Was <i>Not</i> Supposed to Look As It Does Today

The State of the Union Address Was Not Supposed to Look As It Does Today

Which president gave a 10-minute State of the Union address? Which U.S. president came up with the name? What do Obama and Trump’s speeches have in common? …
Continue Reading
7 Times Black Folks Almost Became U.S. President

7 Times Black Folks Almost Became U.S. President

Jesse Jackson, Charlene Mitchell and other Black Americans who ran for president …
Continue Reading
Gabourey Sidibe's Husband Has Shocking Health Scare

Gabourey Sidibe’s Husband Has Shocking Health Scare

‘Precious’ star Gabourey Sidibe’s husband is facing a startling health challenge and is now sharing where he stands now with fans …
Continue Reading
Black Woman Explains Why She Only Dates AI

Black Woman Explains Why She Only Dates AI

A 34-year-old Black woman told a CBS News correspondent that a chatbot has given her the same satisfaction as a relationship with a human being, but eliminates the risk …
Continue Reading
White NYC College Professor Makes Racist Comments on Work Zoom When She Thought She Was on Mute

White NYC College Professor Makes Racist Comments on Work Zoom When She Thought She Was on Mute

Allyson Friedman has identified herself as the college professor caught spewing racist language during a virtual council meeting …
Continue Reading
So The Shrinking White Baby Data is Why The World Turned Upside Down?

So The Shrinking White Baby Data is Why The World Turned Upside Down?

OPINION: As census data signals a shrinking white majority, the politics of panic move from whisper campaigns to policy …
Continue Reading
Why Black People Have a Right to Be Outraged at the 2026 BAFTA Controversy

Why Black People Have a Right to Be Outraged at the 2026 BAFTA Controversy

After the racist remark was heard around the world at the 2026 BAFTAs, why are Black people being asked to give more grace than they are the room to be upset? …
Continue Reading
Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo Subjected to Racial Slur at 2026 BAFTAs, But the Story Is Much Layered Than You Think

Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo Subjected to Racial Slur at 2026 BAFTAs, But the Story Is Much Layered Than You Think

Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo experienced a shocking moment at the 2026 BAFTAs. But there’s way more to the story …
Continue Reading
Why Rappers Are Entering The Political Arena

Why Rappers Are Entering The Political Arena

Will we see more rappers becoming politicians after Uncle Luke announced he is running for a seat in Congress? …
Continue Reading
On the 100th Anniversary of Black History Month, We've Come So Far -- Yet Still Have So Far to Go

On the 100th Anniversary of Black History Month, We’ve Come So Far — Yet Still Have So Far to Go

OPINION: When Dr. Carter G. Woodson founded Negro History Week in 1926, he likely wouldn’t have imagined we’d still be celebrating his legacy a century later …
Continue Reading
What Really Led a Texas Judge to Rule In Favor of a White Teen Accused of Forcing A Black Kid to Drink Urine

What Really Led a Texas Judge to Rule In Favor of a White Teen Accused of Forcing A Black Kid to Drink Urine

Asher Vann was sued in 2023 after he was accused of forcing a Black kid to drink urine and shooting him with a BB gun …
Continue Reading
He Became a TikTok Joke —But Maybe It's Time to Stop Laughing Because His Story is Better Than You Can Imagine

He Became a TikTok Joke —But Maybe It’s Time to Stop Laughing Because His Story is Better Than You Can Imagine

Michael Seals– once a professional boxer– is taking the internet by storm, but how well do you know him? …
Continue Reading
America's Birth Rate Is Shifting Toward a Minority Majority and Now Things Are Starting to Make Sense

America’s Birth Rate Is Shifting Toward a Minority Majority and Now Things Are Starting to Make Sense

White births have fallen below 50 percent for the first time in U.S. history. The milestone comes with a striking irony as the Trump administration’s policies target the women who are driving the nation’s growth …
Continue Reading
How Trump Now Targeting Cuba Can Be More Detrimental than You Think

How Trump Now Targeting Cuba Can Be More Detrimental than You Think

The Trump administration has shut off oil flow to Cuba in an attempt to put pressure on the communist country to make some significant political changes …
Continue Reading