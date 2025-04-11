Bakari Sellers On the Unchecked Power of Trump and Musk
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

How Kamala Predicted What Trump Would Do, 15 Regretful MAGA Folks, Black America on the April 5 Protests, People and Entities Trump Plans to Crush With a Vengeance, 14 Examples of Resistance White Folks Can Learn From Black Folks and More Political News From the Week

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
Politics

How Kamala Predicted What Trump Would Do, 15 Regretful MAGA Folks, Black America on the April 5 Protests, People and Entities Trump Plans to Crush With a Vengeance, 14 Examples of Resistance White Folks Can Learn From Black Folks and More Political News From the Week

A collection of our best posts of the week in politics.

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled How Kamala Predicted What Trump Would Do, 15 Regretful MAGA Folks, Black America on the April 5 Protests, People and Entities Trump Plans to Crush With a Vengeance, 14 Examples of Resistance White Folks Can Learn From Black Folks and More Political News From the Week
Image: Photo by Big Event Media/Getty Images for HumanX Conference (Getty Images), Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images), Bryan Bedder (Getty Images), Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images), Ian Showell/Keystone/Hulton Archive (Getty Images), John Moore (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 8

How The Hell Did Kamala Harris Accurately Predict Exactly What Trump Would Do?

How The Hell Did Kamala Harris Accurately Predict Exactly What Trump Would Do?

Kamala Harris speaks onstage during the HumanX AI Conference 2025 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on March 09, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Kamala Harris speaks onstage during the HumanX AI Conference 2025 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on March 09, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Image: Photo by Big Event Media/Getty Images for HumanX Conference (Getty Images)

Kamala Harris was warning us all along. As President Donald Trump’s tariffs continue to change our economy devastatingly, many are looking to what we could have had. If only the Democrat presidential nominee would have won, we wouldn’t be in this predicament. In fact, there is plenty of footage that shows the former vice president warning the American people throughout her campaign of exactly what Trump would do to the economy, including how the proposed tariffs would eventually lead to a recession by mid-2025. Sound familiar? - Jared Alexander Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 8

15 Examples of Regretful MAGA Folks Who Messed Around and Found Out After Voting for Trump

15 Examples of Regretful MAGA Folks Who Messed Around and Found Out After Voting for Trump

Image for article titled How Kamala Predicted What Trump Would Do, 15 Regretful MAGA Folks, Black America on the April 5 Protests, People and Entities Trump Plans to Crush With a Vengeance, 14 Examples of Resistance White Folks Can Learn From Black Folks and More Political News From the Week
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

There is a new trend of voters who chose President Donald Trump on the ballot speaking out against their vote and voicing their regrets now that they’ve had a few months to experience his presidency. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 8

Black America is Divided on Whether it Was OK to Sit out the April 5 Protests

Black America is Divided on Whether it Was OK to Sit out the April 5 Protests

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 05: Demonstrators participate in the “Hands Off!” National day of action on April 05, 2025 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 05: Demonstrators participate in the “Hands Off!” National day of action on April 05, 2025 in New York City.
Photo: Bryan Bedder (Getty Images)

Millions of people sent a message to President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on April 5 as part of the Hands Off! Day of Action organized in opposition to the policies of the Trump administration, including sweeping tariffs and massive cuts to federal agencies. According to reporting from CNN, over 1,400 “Hands Off!” protests events took place at state capitals, federal buildings and other locations around the country. - Angela Johnson Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 8

All the People and Organizations Trump is Planning to Crush in His Presidential Term of Vengeance

All the People and Organizations Trump is Planning to Crush in His Presidential Term of Vengeance

Image for article titled How Kamala Predicted What Trump Would Do, 15 Regretful MAGA Folks, Black America on the April 5 Protests, People and Entities Trump Plans to Crush With a Vengeance, 14 Examples of Resistance White Folks Can Learn From Black Folks and More Political News From the Week
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Just so we are clear, President Donald Trump is on a mission of political payback. For the past 1,848 hours — and yes, we are counting— Trump has made it abundantly clear that he is seeking to dismantle all remnants of Joe Biden and Barack Obama’s administrations. - B. Kadijat Towolawi Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 8

14 Examples of Resistance White Folks Can Learn From Black People

14 Examples of Resistance White Folks Can Learn From Black People

Image for article titled How Kamala Predicted What Trump Would Do, 15 Regretful MAGA Folks, Black America on the April 5 Protests, People and Entities Trump Plans to Crush With a Vengeance, 14 Examples of Resistance White Folks Can Learn From Black Folks and More Political News From the Week
Photo: Ian Showell/Keystone/Hulton Archive (Getty Images)

Around the country, we’ve been seeing spontaneous marches being organized in protest of President Donald Trump’s White House. Meanwhile, Black people have appeared to have checked out of “the movement” and take a rest, shaking their head at the Trump voters saying, “We tried to tell you.” - Kalyn Womack Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 8

Ugh...A List of Black MAGA ‘Leaders’ and the Foolishness They’ve Spewed

Ugh...A List of Black MAGA ‘Leaders’ and the Foolishness They’ve Spewed

Image for article titled How Kamala Predicted What Trump Would Do, 15 Regretful MAGA Folks, Black America on the April 5 Protests, People and Entities Trump Plans to Crush With a Vengeance, 14 Examples of Resistance White Folks Can Learn From Black Folks and More Political News From the Week
Photo: John Moore (Getty Images)

Black MAGA. Many say those two words have no business being next to each other. Despite the constant criticism that Black MAGA leaders face, folks like Candace Owens and Mark Robinson continue to make their political party proud... so they say. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Advertisement

8 / 8