How Kamala Predicted What Trump Would Do, 15 Regretful MAGA Folks, Black America on the April 5 Protests, People and Entities Trump Plans to Crush With a Vengeance, 14 Examples of Resistance White Folks Can Learn From Black Folks and More Political News From the Week

Kamala Harris was warning us all along. As President Donald Trump's tariffs continue to change our economy devastatingly, many are looking to what we could have had. If only the Democrat presidential nominee would have won, we wouldn't be in this predicament. In fact, there is plenty of footage that shows the former vice president warning the American people throughout her campaign of exactly what Trump would do to the economy, including how the proposed tariffs would eventually lead to a recession by mid-2025. Sound familiar? - Jared Alexander
There is a new trend of voters who chose President Donald Trump on the ballot speaking out against their vote and voicing their regrets now that they've had a few months to experience his presidency. - Kalyn Womack
Millions of people sent a message to President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on April 5 as part of the Hands Off! Day of Action organized in opposition to the policies of the Trump administration, including sweeping tariffs and massive cuts to federal agencies. According to reporting from CNN, over 1,400 "Hands Off!" protests events took place at state capitals, federal buildings and other locations around the country. - Angela Johnson
Just so we are clear, President Donald Trump is on a mission of political payback. For the past 1,848 hours — and yes, we are counting— Trump has made it abundantly clear that he is seeking to dismantle all remnants of Joe Biden and Barack Obama's administrations. - B. Kadijat Towolawi
Around the country, we've been seeing spontaneous marches being organized in protest of President Donald Trump's White House. Meanwhile, Black people have appeared to have checked out of "the movement" and take a rest, shaking their head at the Trump voters saying, "We tried to tell you." - Kalyn Womack
Black MAGA. Many say those two words have no business being next to each other. Despite the constant criticism that Black MAGA leaders face, folks like Candace Owens and Mark Robinson continue to make their political party proud... so they say. - Phenix S Halley