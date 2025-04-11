Ben Carson’s Trump Comparison To King David of Israel & Other Black Republican Phenomenons | The 411
Ugh...A List of Black MAGA 'Leaders' and the Foolishness They've Spewed

Politics

Ugh...A List of Black MAGA 'Leaders' and the Foolishness They've Spewed

Journalist Don Lemon said Black 'rational MAGA' fans don't exist... and maybe there's some truth to the statement.

Phenix S Halley
Image for article titled Ugh...A List of Black MAGA 'Leaders' and the Foolishness They've Spewed
Photo: John Moore (Getty Images)

Black MAGA. Many say those two words have no business being next to each other. Despite the constant criticism that Black MAGA leaders face, folks like Candace Owens and Mark Robinson continue to make their political party proud... so they say.

On the flip side, others like journalist Don Lemon, argue there’s no way in hell any person can be both Black and “rational MAGA.” The reason why? Well, he says a large part of the MAGA movement is soaking in racist ideals. From continuous attacks on immigrants to President Donald Trump’s anti-DEI agenda and verbal attacks on former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Kamala Harris, it’s clear there’s some discrepancies between Black MAGA supporters and the agenda they choose to follow.

So now, The Root is looking at all of the colorful and flat out racist statements previously made by Black MAGA politicians...

Wesley Hunt and “the Boy Who Cried Wolf”

Wesley Hunt and “the Boy Who Cried Wolf”

Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Although the native Texan is new to the House of Representatives, Rep. Wesley Hunt has already made his allegiance with MAGA and Trump clear. During a hearing about the crisis at the southern border, Hunt told folks that despite racism still being alive and well in the U.S, “We can’t be the boy who cried wolf and blame racism all the time.”

Mark Robinson Calls Obama “Sh*t”

Mark Robinson Calls Obama “Sh*t”

Photo: Grant Baldwin (Getty Images)

Former N.C. Lieutenant Gov. Mark Robinson is no stranger to controversy, as the MAGA-backed politician is notorious for his divisive and borderline offensive political rhetoric. In 2012, Robinson said he’d “take Hitler over any of the sh*t that’s in Washington right now!” At the time, of course he was talking about former President Barack Obama.

Herschel Walker

Herschel Walker

Photo: John Moore (Getty Images)

Over the years, former NFL player Herschel Walker has expressed his love for the president, but what’s more interesting is his commitment to separating himself from his race. Walker previously said the country is fully past racism. “You’re not a racist unless you’re 185 years old in today’s world,” Walker said in October at the Memory Lane Classic Car Museum, according to NBC News.

Candace Owens Calls Fani Willis A “Ghetto Superstar”

Candace Owens Calls Fani Willis A “Ghetto Superstar”

Photo: Jason Davis (Getty Images)

Conservative pundit Candace Owens has created her brand by saying the most outrageous and offensive things imaginable. Last year, Owens attacked Ga. District Attorney Fani Willis, calling her a “ghetto superstar.” Additionally, Owens said “Love and Hip Hop” should give her and her special prosecutor Wade a call before mocking Willis’ use of ebonics.

Ben Carson Enables Trump

Ben Carson Enables Trump

Photo: Leon Neal (Getty Images)

The surgeon and former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development knows how to stir up trouble while also keeping his nose clean. But sometimes, endorsing foolishness is worse than spewing it. In 2020, he defended accusations claiming Trump was racist. “President Trump does not dabble in identity politics. He wants everyone to succeed and believes in the adage, “a rising tide lifts all boats,” Carson said. “Many on the other side love to incite division by claiming that President Trump is a racist. They could not be more wrong.”

Byron Donalds Agrees VP Kamala Harris “Turned Black”

Byron Donalds Agrees VP Kamala Harris “Turned Black”

Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Remember when MAGA began spewing that nonsense that former Vice President Kamala Harris “turned Black?” Well, Fla. Rep. Byron Donalds was one of the many MAGA supporters who perpetuated the notion. “This is really a phony controversy,” Donalds said. “I don’t really care, most people don’t, but if we’re going to be accurate, when Kamala Harris went into the United States Senate, it was AP that said she was the Indian-American United States senator. It was actually played up a lot,” citing the Associated Press.

Larry Elder Claims Black Folks “Exaggerate” Racism

Larry Elder Claims Black Folks “Exaggerate” Racism

Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

If you have no clue who this guy is, we don’t blame you. The radio host previously launched a bid for president but ended his campaign in 2023. Larry Elder is no stranger to controversy, however. He previously said “Blacks exaggerate the significance of racism” and “women exaggerate the problem of sexism.”

Candace Owens Calls BLM a “Terrorist” Organization

Candace Owens Calls BLM a “Terrorist” Organization

Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Of course, Owens would make another appearance on this list... During the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, Owens said BLM was a “terrorist” organization.

Daniel Cameron’s “War on Woke”

Daniel Cameron’s “War on Woke”

Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

After losing his race for Kentucky Governor, former Attorney General Daniel Cameron pivoted to attacking “woke,” just as many of his MAGA colleagues do. “We will shine a bright light on those whose ideological agendas seek to dismantle American freedom and prosperity,” Cameron said in a news release. “We will stop investment management firms, elected officials and corporate interests from using other people’s money to advance their radical political agendas.”

Jason Whitlock Says LeBron James Is too Rich to Suffer From Racism

Jason Whitlock Says LeBron James Is too Rich to Suffer From Racism

Photo: Wikicommons

The former sports columnist and show host knows exactly how to offend Black folks. Back in 2017, he said NBA legend LeBron James was too rich to be a victim of racism. “LeBron James whether he likes it or not or whether people close to him are telling him or not, he has removed himself from the damages and ravages of real racism,” Whitlock said.

Mark Robinson Declares Himself a Nazi

Mark Robinson Declares Himself a Nazi

Photo: Leon Neal (Getty Images)

Of the many racially motivated comments made by Robinson, perhaps the most shocking came after CNN exposed him for allegedly having a secret account on a pornography website. According to CNN, Robinson called himself a “black NAZI” on the porn site... among other things.

Candace Owens Blames George Floyd for His Death

Candace Owens Blames George Floyd for His Death

Photo: Jason Kempin (Getty Images)

Surprise, surprise... she’s back! It’s clear the MAGA supporter will stoop low t0 get her point across. After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, Owens became an avid critic of the Black father. She even blamed him for his own killing. Since her insensitive comments, Floyd’s family expressed plans to sue in response.

Clarence Thomas’ Mistruths About Welfare

Clarence Thomas’ Mistruths About Welfare

Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

The U.S. Supreme Court justice has caught flak over his conservative views, including suggesting the court reconsider past rulings on same sex marriage. But one of the most notable statements of his career came in the 1980s when he criticized his own sister for benefiting from welfare. “She gets mad when the mailman is late with her welfare check,” Thomas said. “What’s worse is that now her kids feel entitled to the check, too. They have no motivation for doing better or getting out of that situation.”

