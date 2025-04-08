14 Examples of Resistance White Folks Can Learn From Black People

Around the country, we’ve been seeing spontaneous marches being organized in protest of President Donald Trump’s White House. Meanwhile, Black people have appeared to have checked out of “the movement” and take a rest, shaking their head at the Trump voters saying, “We tried to tell you.”

After the election, Black women specifically took a backseat after having done all the work to carry former Vice President Kamala Harris into office just to find out the communities we advocated for turned their backs to us. Now, Black folks as a whole seem disinterested in putting up any more fight. Can you blame us?

To the white folks disappointed in our laidback approach, not all hope is lost. Y’all simply have to take a look at the rubric for resistance we built over the past few decades as we fought for justice and equality. While we’re learning our new line dances and sippin’ our coolers, here’s 14 tips for white folks to glean from on how to resist the powers that be.