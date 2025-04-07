All the People and Organizations Trump is Planning to Crush in His Presidential Term of Vengeance

Just so we are clear, President Donald Trump is on a mission of political payback. For the past 1,848 hours — and yes, we are counting— Trump has made it abundantly clear that he is seeking to dismantle all remnants of Joe Biden and Barack Obama’s administrations.

Look no further than the recent New York Times article detailing all the people and organizations he’s fired, demoted, gutted and neutered. The Trump administration has initiated extensive purges within the federal government since the beginning of his new term.

The newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, has overseen massive terminations across vital agencies, including the Department of Education, Health and Human Services, and USAID. All of these efforts are designed to dismantle regulations that threaten the legacy established by Biden and Obama.

Furthermore, he has stripped legal clearance from various law firms, rolled back diversity policies, attempted to end birthright citizenship, and is enforcing harsh immigration measures, creating societal divisions and prompting legal challenges.

Individuals in his sights include Dr. Anthony Fauci of COVID-19 fame, New York Attorney General Letitia James, who oversees some of Trump’s legal woes and — of course — Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris. But that list is far is from exhaustive.

Trump’s vengeance has made a mark in domestic and international arenas, with significant implications for the U.S. political and economic landscape. It’s all about power and retribution: Following his humiliating loss in the 2020 election, he has faced multiple investigations, indictments, and public ridicule, which have fueled his desire to retaliate against those who wronged him.

This includes former government officials, media figures, prosecutors, and political rivals. This presidential term is marked to be different. He has tested his powers by installing loyalists in key positions while undermining the judiciary and federal agencies, strategically aligning the government to “kiss the ring.”

These actions have ignited nationwide protests and a massive backlash surrounding the gutting of essential public services. Though these acts are aggressive, they are largely performative. He is appeasing his supporters, constructing a narrative that his actions represent not vindication but justice. Thus, these firings are nothing but a flex of his power.

Within these 77 days, he has set the tone: Cross Trump, he will bury you. If you are a journalist, judge, or serve in his administration, no one is exempt from his wrath. He isn’ t merely leading the nation; he is settling scores while attempting to rewrite history.