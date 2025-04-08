From Warning to Reality: How Kamala Harris Accurately Predicted Trump's Economic Downfall

Kamala Harris was warning us all along. As President Donald Trump’s tariffs continue to change our economy devastatingly, many are looking to what we could have had. If only the Democrat presidential nominee would have won, we wouldn’t be in this predicament. In fact, there is plenty of footage that shows the former vice president warning the American people throughout her campaign of exactly what Trump would do to the economy, including how the proposed tariffs would eventually lead to a recession by mid-2025. Sound familiar?

Is Harris psychic? Certainly not, but history provides context for economic policies that both succeed and fail in this country. Harris expertly used facts and studies to back up her claims that Trump’s plans would devastate the economic landscape of our country. Now here we are, months later, and many are circling back around to her stern warning.

Here are all of the times Harris cautioned us, over and over, of what might could happen under a second Trump term.



Presidential Debate

One can look no further than the presidential debate in September when Harris fully laid it all out for millions of Americans tuning in. “16 Nobel laureates have described his economic plan as something that would increase inflation and by the middle of next year would invite a recession,” she said during the debate. “You just have to look.”

Howard Stern

Again, Harris didn’t just voice this during the debate to millions of viewers. She broke this down, time and time again, at many stops during the campaign trail, including during her appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” back in November.

“My plans will strengthen our economy. Donald Trump’s plans would weaken our economy, would inflate inflation, and would bring a recession on by the middle of next year,” she warned listeners on the popular radio show.

Fox News

Harris elaborated further on Fox News, when she famously sat down with host Bret Baier. Pushing back against the notion that Trump would be better on the economy, she described how her “plans for our economy would strengthen our economy. His [Trump] would make them weaker, would ignite inflation and invite a recession by the end of next year. Those are the facts.”

Kamala Harris confronted on why more Americans trust Trump on the economy than her



The Breakfast Club

When Harris stopped by The Breakfast Club late October, days before the election, she reiterated her points. She explained that throughout history Democrats have accelerated economic growth while Republicans tend to slow it down.

See her comments, around the 52:00, below.

We The People Town Hall With Kamala Harris & Charlamagne Tha God

MSNBC

Even during her one-on-one interview on MSNBC, she double downed that her plan would grow the economy while Trump’s plan would shrink it. “Some have actually accessed that his plan would increase inflation and invite a recession by the middle of next year, so the facts remain that Donald Trump has a history of taking care of very rich people.”

See below.

Kamala Harris’ first solo network interview as 2024 candidate I MSNBC Exclusive

At Nearly Every Single Rally

Harris also reiterated these facts, verbatim, at almost every single rally throughout her campaign across the country. See the viral clip below, which compiles all of her various interviews we mentioned above, as well as all of those campaign stops, where she warned us all of what was to come. If only more voters were listening.