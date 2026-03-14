What People Are Wearing and Doing At The Houston Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is back in town for the 94th year, and this time is bigger and better than ever. The annual spring celebration welcomes folks from all around the world for a celebration of all things Texas culture. But while your social media timeline is probably flooded with tons of videos and pictures from the Houston Rodeo, the history behind one of the most anticipated events of the year is truly one of a kind!
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So before planning your trip, The Root has you covered with everything to know about the food, history and culture of the Houston Rodeo.
Rodeo Rules
Welcome to the rodeo!
We first need to lay out some rules… First, get there early, @beardedglas warned on TikTok. Expect long lines and always account for additional traffic. Secondly, make sure to invest in a good pair of cowboy boots for comfort, according to @btaylor_tv on TikTok.
Women’s Fashion
Better believe the Rodeo turns into a fashion show every… single… year.
Men’s Fashion
The Houston Rodeo is where the fellas go to show off their flyest outfits! Check out these stylish men dressed in cowboy hats and denim.
Established in 1932
The history of the rodeo dates all the way back to 1931 when seven men held a lunch meeting to find a way to preserve the cattle industry. The following year, the first ever rodeo along the Texas Gulf Coast premiered.
Live Performances Introduced
The “Singing Cowboy” made Houston history in 1942 as the first ever live performer at the Houston rodeo. To date, hundreds of artists have graced the rodeo stage and they even have their one “walk of fame.” According to KPRC, the rodeo’s Star Trail of Fame has inducted only 11 musicians.
Country artist Luke Bryan was inducted in 2025. “Luke Bryan has been one of the most popular performers at RODEOHOUSTON,” the announcement read. “We are proud to induct him into the Star Trail of Fame for his contributions to our organization and the community.”
Line Dancing
With deep ties to Black American culture, line dancing is a staple at the Houston Rodeo. No matter where you go, you can expect music to be blasting and people dancing along.
Making Things Official
Great news came in 1954 when the rodeo became Rodeo Cowboys Association (RCA)-sanctioned. In 1975, the RCA evolved into the Professional Rodeo Cowboy’s Association.
First Academic Scholarship
Organizers of the rodeo decided it was time to give back to the community in more ways than just entertainment. In 1957, the first academic scholarship of $2,000 was awarded.
Free Petting Zoo
If you attend the Houston rodeo, you can expect to spend a lot of money. But for those bringing the whole family along, the Houston Rodeo Petting Zoo is a free option bound to put a smile on everyone’s face.
Food
Similar to carnival food, you can find anything from deep fried Oreos to jumbo turkey legs. But remember you’re in the deep South, so always expect gumbo contests and chicken fried bacon advertisements.
Mama Tina’s
… And speaking of gumbo, Mama Tina Knowles is selling bowls of her famous gumbo recipe!
Straight From
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