What People Are Wearing and Doing At The Houston Rodeo

@lifeofakura, Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images, @passion_leshay

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is back in town for the 94th year, and this time is bigger and better than ever. The annual spring celebration welcomes folks from all around the world for a celebration of all things Texas culture. But while your social media timeline is probably flooded with tons of videos and pictures from the Houston Rodeo, the history behind one of the most anticipated events of the year is truly one of a kind!

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So before planning your trip, The Root has you covered with everything to know about the food, history and culture of the Houston Rodeo.

Rodeo Rules

HOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 4: Attendees of the Houston Rodeo and Livestock show walk by NRG Center in Houston on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Welcome to the rodeo!

We first need to lay out some rules… First, get there early, @beardedglas warned on TikTok. Expect long lines and always account for additional traffic. Secondly, make sure to invest in a good pair of cowboy boots for comfort, according to @btaylor_tv on TikTok.

Women’s Fashion

Screenshots from @thedessyrayway, @trinityaniyahh and @byorlove on TikTok

Better believe the Rodeo turns into a fashion show every… single… year.

Men’s Fashion

Screenshots from @mrjregis, @sl0wb00gie and @kharithevisionary on TikTok

The Houston Rodeo is where the fellas go to show off their flyest outfits! Check out these stylish men dressed in cowboy hats and denim.

Established in 1932

HOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 2: NRG Stadium is seen during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at NRG Park in Houston, Monday, March 2, 2026. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

The history of the rodeo dates all the way back to 1931 when seven men held a lunch meeting to find a way to preserve the cattle industry. The following year, the first ever rodeo along the Texas Gulf Coast premiered.

Live Performances Introduced

The “Singing Cowboy” made Houston history in 1942 as the first ever live performer at the Houston rodeo. To date, hundreds of artists have graced the rodeo stage and they even have their one “walk of fame.” According to KPRC, the rodeo’s Star Trail of Fame has inducted only 11 musicians.

Country artist Luke Bryan was inducted in 2025. “Luke Bryan has been one of the most popular performers at RODEOHOUSTON,” the announcement read. “We are proud to induct him into the Star Trail of Fame for his contributions to our organization and the community.”

Line Dancing

With deep ties to Black American culture, line dancing is a staple at the Houston Rodeo. No matter where you go, you can expect music to be blasting and people dancing along.

Making Things Official

A cowboy’s saddle is shown during Heritage Day events hosted by the Black Professional Cowboys and Cowgirls Association at the Humble Civic Center and Arena Saturday, March 8, 2014, in Humble. ( Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle ) (Photo by Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Great news came in 1954 when the rodeo became Rodeo Cowboys Association (RCA)-sanctioned. In 1975, the RCA evolved into the Professional Rodeo Cowboy’s Association.

First Academic Scholarship

HOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 10: A mutton bustin’ competitor is lifted up into the shoot in front of a full crowd at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Tuesday, March 10, 2026, in Houston. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Organizers of the rodeo decided it was time to give back to the community in more ways than just entertainment. In 1957, the first academic scholarship of $2,000 was awarded.

Free Petting Zoo

If you attend the Houston rodeo, you can expect to spend a lot of money. But for those bringing the whole family along, the Houston Rodeo Petting Zoo is a free option bound to put a smile on everyone’s face.

Food

HOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 4: Yoakum Trading Co.at NRG in Houston on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Similar to carnival food, you can find anything from deep fried Oreos to jumbo turkey legs. But remember you’re in the deep South, so always expect gumbo contests and chicken fried bacon advertisements.

Mama Tina’s

people are getting food poisoning from the gumbo Beyoncé’s mother is selling omg 😭 pic.twitter.com/rPq6y715hq — welp. (@YSLONIKA) March 10, 2026

… And speaking of gumbo, Mama Tina Knowles is selling bowls of her famous gumbo recipe!