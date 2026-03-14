Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

What People Are Wearing and Doing At The Houston Rodeo

The annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is back in town! Here’s everything you should know about the history and culture before planning your next visit.

By










Published

@lifeofakura, Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images, @passion_leshay

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is back in town for the 94th year, and this time is bigger and better than ever. The annual spring celebration welcomes folks from all around the world for a celebration of all things Texas culture. But while your social media timeline is probably flooded with tons of videos and pictures from the Houston Rodeo, the history behind one of the most anticipated events of the year is truly one of a kind!

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
view video
Two alligators bang on a door at a Florida home and social media is going crazy

So before planning your trip, The Root has you covered with everything to know about the food, history and culture of the Houston Rodeo.

Rodeo Rules

HOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 4: Attendees of the Houston Rodeo and Livestock show walk by NRG Center in Houston on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Welcome to the rodeo!

We first need to lay out some rules… First, get there early, @beardedglas warned on TikTok. Expect long lines and always account for additional traffic. Secondly, make sure to invest in a good pair of cowboy boots for comfort, according to @btaylor_tv on TikTok.

Women’s Fashion

Screenshots from @thedessyrayway, @trinityaniyahh and @byorlove on TikTok

Better believe the Rodeo turns into a fashion show every… single… year.

Men’s Fashion

Screenshots from @mrjregis, @sl0wb00gie and @kharithevisionary on TikTok

The Houston Rodeo is where the fellas go to show off their flyest outfits! Check out these stylish men dressed in cowboy hats and denim.

Established in 1932

HOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 2: NRG Stadium is seen during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at NRG Park in Houston, Monday, March 2, 2026. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

The history of the rodeo dates all the way back to 1931 when seven men held a lunch meeting to find a way to preserve the cattle industry. The following year, the first ever rodeo along the Texas Gulf Coast premiered.

Live Performances Introduced

The “Singing Cowboy” made Houston history in 1942 as the first ever live performer at the Houston rodeo. To date, hundreds of artists have graced the rodeo stage and they even have their one “walk of fame.” According to KPRC, the rodeo’s Star Trail of Fame has inducted only 11 musicians.

Country artist Luke Bryan was inducted in 2025. “Luke Bryan has been one of the most popular performers at RODEOHOUSTON,” the announcement read. “We are proud to induct him into the Star Trail of Fame for his contributions to our organization and the community.”

Line Dancing

@lilmisshouston

Houston Rodeo 2026 🪭🐎🤎 #houston #houstonrodeo #new #rodeo #fyp #viralvideos

♬ original sound – Ke’Shawn|Ke Be Steppin💃🏾🪭

With deep ties to Black American culture, line dancing is a staple at the Houston Rodeo. No matter where you go, you can expect music to be blasting and people dancing along.

Making Things Official

A cowboy’s saddle is shown during Heritage Day events hosted by the Black Professional Cowboys and Cowgirls Association at the Humble Civic Center and Arena Saturday, March 8, 2014, in Humble. ( Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle ) (Photo by Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Great news came in 1954 when the rodeo became Rodeo Cowboys Association (RCA)-sanctioned. In 1975, the RCA evolved into the Professional Rodeo Cowboy’s Association.

First Academic Scholarship

HOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 10: A mutton bustin’ competitor is lifted up into the shoot in front of a full crowd at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Tuesday, March 10, 2026, in Houston. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Organizers of the rodeo decided it was time to give back to the community in more ways than just entertainment. In 1957, the first academic scholarship of $2,000 was awarded.

Free Petting Zoo

@april.hare

Petting zoo at the Houston Rodeo 🤠🐐 Free to go in, but the animals definitely prefer you if you’ve got snacks for them 😭😭😭 #houstonrodeo #houston #thingstodoinhouston #pettingzoo #zoo

♬ Yacht Club – MusicBox

If you attend the Houston rodeo, you can expect to spend a lot of money. But for those bringing the whole family along, the Houston Rodeo Petting Zoo is a free option bound to put a smile on everyone’s face.

Food

HOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 4: Yoakum Trading Co.at NRG in Houston on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Similar to carnival food, you can find anything from deep fried Oreos to jumbo turkey legs. But remember you’re in the deep South, so always expect gumbo contests and chicken fried bacon advertisements.

Mama Tina’s

… And speaking of gumbo, Mama Tina Knowles is selling bowls of her famous gumbo recipe!

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

Here's More MAGA Leaders Loudly Opposing Trump

Here’s More MAGA Leaders Loudly Opposing Trump

Some of Trump’s most loyal supporters like Roseanne Barr, Thomas Massie and Joe Rogan have all called him out… big time …
Continue Reading
Inside ‘Godfather of Soul’ James Brown's Luxurious South Carolina Home

Inside ‘Godfather of Soul’ James Brown’s Luxurious South Carolina Home

In recognition of the 60th anniversary of ‘Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag,’ let’s take a look inside James Brown’s legendary home …
Continue Reading
Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker's Messy Divorce Finally Reaches a Conclusion

Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker’s Messy Divorce Finally Reaches a Conclusion

The testy divorce between Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker has finally come to an end. Here’s the latest in their unfortunate saga! …
Continue Reading
You'll Never Believe What Happened to Keke Palmer at SXSW Panel

You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Keke Palmer at SXSW Panel

Fans of the actress are speaking out following the shocking ordeal in Texas on Friday, and they’re asking all the right questions! …
Continue Reading
Dak Prescott and Sara Ramos Interesting Relationship Timeline

Dak Prescott and Sara Ramos Interesting Relationship Timeline

Dak Prescott and Sara Jane Ramos made headlines on their shocking breakup. Let’s examine how they went from an anticipated fairytale wedding to calling it quits …
Continue Reading
Why Former Illinois ‘Super Mayor’ Tiffany Henyard is Leaving Her State and Her Party Behind

Why Former Illinois ‘Super Mayor’ Tiffany Henyard is Leaving Her State and Her Party Behind

Now, ex-Mayor Henyard plans to run in the well-known Fulton County, Ga. race for the Board of Commissioners, and she’s doing so as a Republican …
Continue Reading
Ex-DOGE Staffers Admit Using AI to Gut Diversity Programs, Federal Grants

Ex-DOGE Staffers Admit Using AI to Gut Diversity Programs, Federal Grants

DOGE staffers’ shocking depositions about their efforts to bring efficiency to government revealed that a former employee couldn’t even define DEI …
Continue Reading
Yale Scholar Warns Worst Is Yet to Come After Predicting Iran War and Trump Election Win Years Ago

Yale Scholar Warns Worst Is Yet to Come After Predicting Iran War and Trump Election Win Years Ago

‘China’s Nostradamus,’ who foresaw Trump’s win and Iran war, issued predictions about America’s future in 2024, and many are starting to believe him …
Continue Reading
Jasmine Crockett Just Reminded Us What Black Women's Leadership Looks Like

Jasmine Crockett Just Reminded Us What Black Women’s Leadership Looks Like

Jasmine Crockett’s Senate campaign reminds us that real political change is never built in a single race …
Continue Reading
Black America Divided Over ‘End’ of Target Boycott As Big Debates Ignite Across the Internet

Black America Divided Over ‘End’ of Target Boycott As Big Debates Ignite Across the Internet

Black folks online are divided on whether the national Target boycott is actually over and who has the authority to call a quits …
Continue Reading
This Political Odd Couple Reached Across the Aisle to Pass a Historic Housing Bill in the Senate

This Political Odd Couple Reached Across the Aisle to Pass a Historic Housing Bill in the Senate

Republican Tim Scott and Democrat Elizabeth Warren have teamed up to make housing more affordable for Americans …
Continue Reading
Family Claims Black Man Left Bleeding Out While EMS Treated White Cop’s ‘Anxiety Attack’

Family Claims Black Man Left Bleeding Out While EMS Treated White Cop’s ‘Anxiety Attack’

A Black man who was shot by Bridgeport police and later died had to wait 10 extra minutes for an ambulance after a cop took the first one to treat her anxiety …
Continue Reading
Ray J's Mom Says She Knows ‘The Truth’ About the Kardashians in Attack Over Latest Legal Fight

Ray J’s Mom Says She Knows ‘The Truth’ About the Kardashians in Attack Over Latest Legal Fight

As the legal back and forth between Ray J, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner rages on, his mother is entering the chat and speaking her peace! …
Continue Reading
Rappers Try to Stop a Black Texas Man's Execution Based on His Song Lyrics

Rappers Try to Stop a Black Texas Man’s Execution Based on His Song Lyrics

Rappers are banding together to advocate for a Texas man set to be executed next month largely due to his incriminating song lyrics …
Continue Reading
After the 'End' of the Target Boycott, Organizer Nina Turner Says CVS is Next

After the ‘End’ of the Target Boycott, Organizer Nina Turner Says CVS is Next

Former Ohio Sen. Nina Turner is calling on Black folks to stop spending at another billion-dollar corporation after a Tennessee Senate bill is causing a stir …
Continue Reading
A Full Timeline Of Singer D4vd's Mysterious Case of Celeste Rivas' Death

A Full Timeline Of Singer D4vd’s Mysterious Case of Celeste Rivas’ Death

D4vd was named a “target” in the investigation into the death of Celeste Rivas. Now, we’re catching you up on everything you might’ve missed until now …
Continue Reading
We Loved "Sinners," But Ryan Coogler, We Need You to Answer These Questions

We Loved “Sinners,” But Ryan Coogler, We Need You to Answer These Questions

While ‘Sinners’ prepares to make potential Oscars history on Sunday, there a still some fun questions that the film doesn’t answer. Let’s get into it! …
Continue Reading
The Friendship Between These NYC Besties Will Make Youou Cry

The Friendship Between These NYC Besties Will Make Youou Cry

The TikTok page @NYC_Besties has been capturing the stories of best friends in New York City, but their most recent post will touch your heart …
Continue Reading
The Best Black Celeb Looks at 2026 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood

The Best Black Celeb Looks at 2026 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood

From Teyana Taylor and Ryan Destiny to Chloe Bailey and more, these Black women shined bright at ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood celebration. Let’s get into their looks! …
Continue Reading
SC Rep. Jim Clyburn's Run for an 18th Congressional Term Has Black America Divided

SC Rep. Jim Clyburn’s Run for an 18th Congressional Term Has Black America Divided

After 85-year-old Rep. Jim Clyburn announced his run for an 18th term, Black folks online shared plenty of thoughts …
Continue Reading