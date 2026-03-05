Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Inside Madam C.J. Walker’s Villa on The Hudson River

Madam C.J. Walker is known as a Black hair-care pioneer and the nation’s first woman self-made millionaire, but her mansion on the Hudson River is a fascinating peek into her lifestyle.

Screenshot: YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwWA-9YDSAc

Orphaned before she was 10, Madam C.J. Walker was born Sarah Breedlove in 1867 to sharecroppers. She built a business empire that secured her place as the country’s first female self-made millionaire, but the Black hair-care pioneer also left a remarkable yet lesser-known part of her incredible legacy: an opulent estate on the Hudson River.

Insertion Into America’s Geography of Wealth

Screenshot: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMaW-IzFEqY

By the early 1910s, Walker had relocated her thriving businesses to the heart of Harlem. As for a home for her and her daughter, Walker set her sights on Irvington, New York, an affluent river town home to the wealthy, including oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller.

Architecture of Oppulence

Screenshot: YouTube

In 1915, Walker commissioned Vertner Woodson Tandy, New York’s first African American registered architect and a founding member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Tandy designed a 34-room, 20,000-square-foot Italian Renaissance mansion on four acres. The estate, with its stately columns, marble finishes, and arched windows, cost $250,000 and rivaled its wealthy neighbors in both scale and craftsmanship.

Terraces and Gardens

Screenshot: YouTube https://abc7ny.com/post/madam-cj-walker-mansion-irvington-black-history-month/14457286/

The estate became known as Villa Lewaro — an anagram of her daughter A’Lelia Walker Robinson’s name. Outside, manicured gardens and extravagant terraces created a visual prominence, satisfying both leisure and public display.

Music Room

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwWA-9YDSAc

Music was central to life at Villa Lewaro. The organ chamber and performance space hosted some of the time’s most notable people from Harlem Renaissance’s who’s who, to Italian tenor Enrico Caruso, who came up with Villa’s name. The space was known for hosting creativity, community and conversation.

Ornamental Plasterwork

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwWA-9YDSAc

After Walker’s death, many original furnishings and finishes were sold. Today, preservation efforts strive to restore Villa Lewaro’s original grandeur, including the hand-painted ceilings that have been meticulously replicated.

Crafted Accents and Lighting

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwWA-9YDSAc

With its Italian Renaissance design, the home symbolized status and refinement, featuring ornate chandeliers, marble accents and intricate woodwork.

Private Quarters

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwWA-9YDSAc

The mansion’s second floor was Walker’s space for her and A’Lelia, with a separate wing for visiting guests, according to Black Perspectives. Luxuries included multiple bathrooms, a full-body rainfall shower, dressing rooms and sleeping porches.

Harlem Renaissance Meeting Place

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwWA-9YDSAc

Villa Lewaro became a gathering place for Harlem Renaissance luminaries such as W.E.B. Du Bois, co-founder of the NAACP, and poet Langston Hughes. Even novelist Zora Neale Hurston and James Weldon Johnson, author of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” were guests, turning the mansion into a center of Black wealth, intellect and artistic power.

Efficiency and Innovation

Villa Lewaro was designed for beauty, but its cutting-edge technology was way ahead of its time. The home included steam heat, a full kitchen with refrigeration, a vacuum system and electric laundry equipment. All of it was thoughtfully designed by the former domestic servant who wanted to make daily tasks easier for her staff.

Decline & Restoration

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwWA-9YDSAc

After Walker died at age 52 in 1919, her daughter A’Lelia continued hosting cultural gatherings. Financial difficulties during the Great Depression forced her to sell much of the interior, but late 20th-century restoration efforts revived the estate’s hand-painted ceilings, decorative details and gardens.

Historic Landmark

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwWA-9YDSAc

The estate was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1976, recognizing its significance in African American and American history.

Villa Lewaro’s NAACP Era

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwWA-9YDSAc

For approximately 40 years, the NAACP owned Villa Lewaro and operated it as a retirement home for elderly African Americans, helping to preserve the estate’s legacy through decades of social change.

A Fighting Legacy

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 24: A’Lelia Bundles, 64, of DC, is a descendant of Madam C. J. Walker, who was the first black woman millionaire in the United States. Bundles looks at two pictures of Walker agents during the convention in the summer of 1924. They came to mansion, Villa Lewaro, the home designed for Madam C. J. Walker in Irvington, New York in Westchester County by Vertner Tandy, the first licensed black architect in New York. She moved into the home in May 1918, a year before her death. Her daughter then lived there. Today it is a National Historic Landmark as well as a National Trust for Historic Preservation National Treasure. (Photo by Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Today, Villa Lewaro stands as a testament to early Black wealth, innovation and cultural influence. More than a mansion, it celebrates Madam C.J. Walker’s entrepreneurial spirit and enduring impact on the Harlem Renaissance.

Future Location for Women’s Entrepreneurship

Screenshot: YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwWA-9YDSAc

Now owned by billionaire Richelieu Dennis through the New Voices Foundation, the estate is envisioned as a foundation for Black women’s entrepreneurship, with education and mentorship.

