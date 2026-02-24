Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Halle Berry’s Best Movies, Ranked By Box Office

With Halle Berry’s newest heist film in theaters, let’s take a look at some of her most successful films by the box office!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Halle Berry attends the World Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios’ “Crime 101” at The United Theater on Broadway on February 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Halle Berry has been in the industry for years now, providing stellar performances on both the big and small screen for decades now. Now, her filmography has added yet another project to it, the recently released heist thriller, “Crime 101.” Starring alongside Marvel stars Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo, Berry plays a disillusioned insurance broker facing her own crossroads.

Confederate Memorial Day Is A Holiday? Here Are 5 States That Celebrate

Given her new movie and longevity in Hollywood overall, it got us thinking about the litany of films she’s been a part of over the years. So, keep reading for a quick look at Berry’s best movies, ranked by box office performance!

“X-Men: Days of Future Past”- 2017

Box Office: $746,045,700

Of course, the minute Berry signed on as Storm, you already know that those movies were gonna do what they were gonna do. Who knew the seventh iteration would be the most profitable for her though?

“X-Men: The Last Stand”- 2006

Box Office: $460,435,291

What’s better than a sequel? A better-performing “threequel” in a nearly 10-film franchise series.

“Die Another Day”- 2002

Box Office: $431,971,781

Halle Berry as a Bond girl in “Die Another Day” should come as a no-brainer that it’s in the top three. For a lot of people, her appearance in this film cemented viewers’ love affair for her.

“Kingsman: The Goldman’s Circle”- 2017

Box Office: $410,902,662

Though a handful of people might’ve forgotten that Halle Berry popped out for this film, it’s definitely worth the watch for her and the plot.

“X2: X-Men United”- 2003

Box Office: $407,711,549

Hugh Jackman wasn’t the only person fans wanted to rush back to the theaters to see. Berry’s introduction as Storm three years prior definitely was a big draw.

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”- 2019

Box Office: $341,631,208

If you thought Keanu Reeves was the only one who knew how to look cool all while kicking ass and taking names, you thought all the way wrong. Halle Berry made a strong case for her taking over the franchise, too.

“The Flintstones”- 1994

Box Office: $328,349,908

(Author’s note: This was my first introduction to Berry and she’s been seared in my brain ever since. I had never seen a Black woman as beautiful as that before but I’m glad I did. I’ve been a fan ever since.)

“Swordfish”- 2001

Box Office: $147,080,413

Yeah, yeah John Travolta this, Hugh Jackman that. We all know Halle Berry (and lowkey Don Cheadle) made everybody tune into this stacked film.

“Boomerang”-1997

Box Office:$131,052,444

Speaking of stacked films, there was so much Black excellence in “Boomerang” alongside Berry, this film will forever be one of the culture’s faves.

“Catwoman”- 2004

Box Office: $82,402,379

Although “Catwoman” got a bad rap back then, it’s since become a cult classic (probably on the account of how damn good Berry looked and how simple yet good the storyline was).

“Moonfall”- 2022

Box Office: $67,319,703

Halle Berry in outer space isn’t necessarily a super crazy concept, but Halle Berry helping to save Earth while in outer space is something else entirely.

“Monster’s Ball”- 2001

Box Office: $45,011,434

Despite this movie being the vehicle that won Berry her Oscar, it didn’t do super-duper big numbers at the box office. But it still performed better than some of her other films, including the stinker “B.A.P.S.”

“Jungle Fever”- 2001

Box Office: $43,882,682

Now, did Halle Berry play a crackhead in this movie? Yes. But was she a believable and beautiful one? Also yes. And we have Spike Lee to thank for that.

