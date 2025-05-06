Famed TV Show "Empire" Home Finally Sold After Being On The Market For Ten Years

After nearly 10 years of lingering on the market, the mesmerizing mansion that doubled as the Lyon family home featured in Fox’s hit television series Empire, has finally found a new owner.

Located in Barrington, Illinois, just outside of Chicago, the French-chateau style home — once listed at $9.5 million—was sold for $3.3 million, more than $6 million below its initial asking price.

According to reports, the opulent Barrington home was initially listed for $15.9 million in 2013, before the price reduction of $12.5 million in 2017. Let’s take a look into the beautiful home.