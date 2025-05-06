The Real Estate Godfather of Harlem Tackles Gentrification & Generational Wealth | Securing the Bag
Famed TV Show "Empire" Home Finally Sold After Being On The Market For Ten Years

Entertainment

The famous television show popular home finally sells after major price drop.

B.Kadijat Towolawi
After nearly 10 years of lingering on the market, the mesmerizing mansion that doubled as the Lyon family home featured in Fox’s hit television series Empire, has finally found a new owner.

Image for article titled Famed TV Show &quot;Empire&quot; Home Finally Sold After Being On The Market For Ten Years
Screenshot: Michael LaRido (Fair Use)

Located in Barrington, Illinois, just outside of Chicago, the French-chateau style home — once listed at $9.5 million—was sold for $3.3 million, more than $6 million below its initial asking price.

According to reports, the opulent Barrington home was initially listed for $15.9 million in 2013, before the price reduction of $12.5 million in 2017. Let’s take a look into the beautiful home.

2 / 16

Exterior View

Exterior View

Image for article titled Famed TV Show &quot;Empire&quot; Home Finally Sold After Being On The Market For Ten Years
Screenshot: Michael LaRido (Fair Use)

On “Empire”, which gained its popularity on Fox, the Barrington mansion was the home of the music mogul, Lucious Lyons, played by actor Terrance Howard. Aside from its on-air fame and luxurious structure, the property faced challenges attracting a buyers at the asking price. Despite having almost 18,000 square foot of space, the home includes six bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, a double staircase, home theater, wine cellar, and indoor basketball court, it could not hold the potential of a buyer’s interest.

3 / 16

Exterior Entryway

Exterior Entryway

Image for article titled Famed TV Show &quot;Empire&quot; Home Finally Sold After Being On The Market For Ten Years
Screenshot: Michael LaRido (Fair Use)

4 / 16

View of Outdoor Lake

View of Outdoor Lake

Image for article titled Famed TV Show &quot;Empire&quot; Home Finally Sold After Being On The Market For Ten Years
Screenshot: Michael LaRido (Fair Use)

Due to the high price point, Illinois real estate agent, Michael LaRido, shared that the asking price was comparable to other major states. “This price point is very difficult to sell in Illinois, period,” agent Michael LaFido shared. “It’s not like Florida, it’s not like California where they’re having $10 million to $20 million homes.” LaFido shared only a “handful” of homes that are priced at $6.5 million and above are sold each year.

5 / 16

Docking Area

Docking Area

Image for article titled Famed TV Show &quot;Empire&quot; Home Finally Sold After Being On The Market For Ten Years
Screenshot: Michael LaRido (Fair Use)

Prior to the pandemic, one to four higher priced homes were sold. In 2023 and 2024, six homes sold in each of those years consecutively.

6 / 16

Interior Hallway

Interior Hallway

Image for article titled Famed TV Show &quot;Empire&quot; Home Finally Sold After Being On The Market For Ten Years
Screenshot: Michael LaRido (Fair Use)

7 / 16

Interior Entryway

Interior Entryway

Image for article titled Famed TV Show &quot;Empire&quot; Home Finally Sold After Being On The Market For Ten Years
Screenshot: Michael LaRido (Fair Use)

The real estate agent did show the stunning three-story home to celebrites, athletes, and gamers — though he couldn’t disclose their identities.

8 / 16

Interior Spiral Staircase

Interior Spiral Staircase

Image for article titled Famed TV Show &quot;Empire&quot; Home Finally Sold After Being On The Market For Ten Years
Screenshot: Michael LaRido (Fair Use)

Named as Architectural Digest ‘Most Beautiful Home in Illinois’ The property of the home belonged to Salvotore ‘Sam’ Cecola, a longtime Chicago businessman who co-owns the Admiral Theatre strip club, who first listed the property in 2008 after its completion.

9 / 16

Meeting Area

Meeting Area

Image for article titled Famed TV Show &quot;Empire&quot; Home Finally Sold After Being On The Market For Ten Years
Screenshot: Michael LaRido (Fair Use)

“It’s a very significant, and beautiful property,” LaRido shared.

10 / 16

Living Room

Living Room

Image for article titled Famed TV Show &quot;Empire&quot; Home Finally Sold After Being On The Market For Ten Years
Screenshot: Michael LaRido (Fair Use)

Barrington Hills is known for its privacy, with each property sustaining expansive estate-sized lots. Every home sold in the area sists on a minimum of five acres, offering all residents seclusion and space.

11 / 16

Living Room

Living Room

Image for article titled Famed TV Show &quot;Empire&quot; Home Finally Sold After Being On The Market For Ten Years
Screenshot: Michael LaRido (Fair Use)

Although the suburban neighborhood is not walkable, it provides quality a educational system and plenty of space for sporting activities.

12 / 16

Kitchen & Dining Area

Kitchen & Dining Area

Image for article titled Famed TV Show &quot;Empire&quot; Home Finally Sold After Being On The Market For Ten Years
Screenshot: Michael LaRido (Fair Use)

The mansion is equipped with a massive pool, a in-house cinema, and plenty of space to lounge through out the home.

Den

Den

Den

Image for article titled Famed TV Show &quot;Empire&quot; Home Finally Sold After Being On The Market For Ten Years
Screenshot: Michael LaRido (Fair Use)

According to LaRido, the French-inspired home did sold in less time than Michael Jordan’s Highland Park home. Originally priced at an astounding $29 million, the former Bulls basketball legend home closed at $9.5 million after being on the market for 12 years. The real estate agent also managed the listing.

14 / 16

Entertainment Room

Entertainment Room

Image for article titled Famed TV Show &quot;Empire&quot; Home Finally Sold After Being On The Market For Ten Years
Screenshot: Michael LaRido (Fair Use)

The ‘Empire’ home has previously been under contract twice under LaFido twice, but both deals fell through.

15 / 16

Six Car Garage

Six Car Garage

Image for article titled Famed TV Show &quot;Empire&quot; Home Finally Sold After Being On The Market For Ten Years
Screenshot: Michael LaRido (Fair Use)

Cook County records has yet to release the names of the new buyers.

