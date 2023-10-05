EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Foxx Gets Crazy for Justice in Latest Film, The Burial

Jamie Foxx is back and better than ever in his upcoming film, The Burial.

Loosely inspired by true events, Foxx takes on the role of real-life lawyer Willie E. Gary, a larger-than-life personal injury lawyer with a proven track record of success. However, when approached by a financially strapped funeral homeowner Jeremiah O’Keefe (played by Tommie Lee Jones) whose business got caught up in a handshake deal gone bad, Gary’s legal bravado is put to test as he and O’Keefe embark on a quest to save the latter’s family business. As a result, tempers flare and laughter ensues as the unlikely pair bond while exposing corporate corruption and racial injustice in this inspirational, triumphant story.

War | The Burial | Prime Video

“We gotta go to war, ‘cause that’s what I think litigation is. Litigation is war, it’s a battle! A battle to the death! and I’m not talking ‘bout no bullshit either, I’m talking ‘bout some Jean-Claude Van Damme, ass-kicking shit!” Foxx’s Gary says in an exlcusive clip provided to The Root. “Now, I know y’all looking at me crazy but that’s how I like to get. And if we don’t get crazy with these motherfuckers, I’m telling you, this Loewen Group—they powerful. Gotta lotta money, gotta lotta influence. They have everything that we don’t. But we not gon’ let them intimidate us.”

The film marks the first true glance at Foxx being back in his film bag since an unspecified “medical complication” nearly had him down for the count earlier this year. As previously reported by The Root, in April, the Strays star suffered the “complication” while filming the movie Back in Action. He was rushed to the hospital and since then the details of his condition have remained secret. In July, he released a video explaining why he kept everything so private, telling his millions of fans, “I just didn’t want you to see me like that.” Since then, the Any Given Sunday actor has appeared to be back on the good foot, playing mini golf, sailing in boats, and regularly posting on Instagram (which we love to see.)

Advertisement

And while we know this film was likely shot well in advance, prior to his unfortunate health scare, seeing him back to his charismatic self—if only to portray a real-life, unlikely hero in this David vs. Goliath story—feels like a win in more than ways than one.

The Burial, starring Foxx, Jones, Jurnee Smollett, Mamoudou Athie and more hits select theaters Oct. 6 before heading to Prime Video to stream globally on Oct. 13.