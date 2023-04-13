Jamie Foxx Hospitalized in Atlanta With ‘Medical Complication’

Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx’s family has confirmed that the actor has been hospitalized in Atlanta after suffering a “medical complication.” His daughter, Corinne Foxx, made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, writing, “We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”



Currently, there are no details on what Jamie’s “medical complication” is. TMZ is reporting that its sources say the Grammy winner had a “‘medical emergency’ Tuesday morning and was taken to the hospital.” Things were so serious that members of the actor’s family who weren’t in Atlanta came to town. The “Blame It” singer is in Atlanta shooting the upcoming movie Back in Action.

Once the news broke, fans and colleagues sent him well wishes and prayers on social media. As it often does, the internet also made things very ugly. Listen, it is no one’s business what Jamie’s medical situation is, and it doesn’t do him or his family any good to speculate on possible causes. The only thing any of us should be concerned with is sending him positive thoughts and hoping he gets well soon. Other than that, everyone needs to calm down and mind their business.

Jamie Foxx is one of the most talented entertainers in the business. He’s a comedian, actor, singer and host. He was most recently seen as a down on his luck vampire hunter in the Netflix action/comedy Day Shift. Up next, he co-stars with John Boyega and Teyonah Parris in the Netflix sci-fi film They Cloned Tyrone, which premieres June 14 in Miami at the 27th American Black Film Festival. It debuts on Netflix on July 21. His Fox game show, Beat Shazam—which co-stars Corinne—premieres Tuesday, May 23.