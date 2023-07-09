Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
News

Jamie Foxx Spotted On A Boat Looking Great

After months of speculation about his health, Jamie Foxx is spotted by TMZ and fans on Chicago River

By
Root Staff
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Jamie Foxx Spotted On A Boat Looking Great
Photo: HANDAN KHANNA/AFP (Getty Images)

For months, the public has been wondering about Jamie Foxx’s health. Rumors flew while his daughter insisted he was doing well and playing basketball. On social media, people claimed to know that Jamie was deathly ill or already dead. 

Watch
Lizzo: Live in Concert Is Our TV Pick This Week
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Wanda Sykes' New Stand-Up & Beat Shazam Without Jaime Foxx: Our TV Picks This Week
May 18, 2023
Tristan Wilds Talks AppleTV+'s Swagger, The Wire, & D'Angelo on That's So Random
Friday 3:29PM

However, On Sunday afternoon Foxx was photographed in public for the first time since his hospitalization.

Advertisement

TMZ shared footage of Foxx in a boat sailing on the Chicago River. The Academy Award winner, looking healthy, waved to fans on a passing boat. It wasn’t clear who the other guests on the boat were, but here’s TMZ:

Jamie Foxx’s road to recovery seems to be going very well, ‘cause the guy’s out and about in public now ... with TMZ getting the first glimpse of him since his hospitalization.

Check out this footage we’ve obtained, showing a cheerful JF cruising along on a mega-boat on the Chicago River Sunday afternoon ... looking pretty vibrant, and happy to see fans as well. A neighboring vessel passed him by and gave him a big hurrah ... Jamie waved back.

He appeared to be accompanied by a few others onboard as well ... and at first glance, it seems there were some members of his family around. They’ve been at his side throughout this entire ordeal — and we know they’ve been visiting him too as he rehabs in ChiTown.

The difference here ... we’re finally getting a clear view of Jamie in the flesh, which is encouraging. Frankly, there’s been a lot of speculation about his condition ... and the longer he went out of the public eye, the greater the conjecture would grow. Folks have been worried.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In April, Foxx was admitted to a hospital in Atlanta after a “medical complication.” Rumors about Foxx’s health ran wild on social media, but even so-called experts helped spread the lies. Earlier this year, The Root reported that reality host Dr. Drew invited New York Daily News gossip columnist A.J. Benza on his online show to discuss Foxx’s health. Benza claimed Foxx suffered a stroke which left him partially blind. He blaimed it on Covid-19. We wrote:

He also alleged that Foxx was forced to get the vaccine to work on his Netflix film, Back in Action. Benza claimed he got this information from an unknown anonymous source.

In June, Foxx’s rep finally cleared the air, saying in an exclusive statement to NBC News, the allegation is “completely inaccurate,” although he didn’t provoide clarifications on the cause of the star’s condition.

Prior to these claims and rumors, Foxx’s daughter Corrine took to social media to refute other rumors thather father was on his death bed.