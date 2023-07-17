Jamie Foxx Reportedly Threw Recovery Celebration Party and I Guess Our Invite Got Lost in the Mail

In news that can only be described as “FINALLY!” Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx is back on the mend and seemingly doing better than ever after suffering an unspecified medical complication back in April. S o much so that he’s partying to celebrate his progress.



This is according to a close source that spoke to People on Monday and said that the Any Given Sunday star has “been working really hard these last couple of months to get back to normal and has greatly improved since he first got to the facility.” To commemorate all that hard work, he reportedly threw small party at the rehabilitation center in Chicago where he’s been going to “celebrate being better,” even though he still is completing outpatient rehab.

Advertisement

Umm, hello Jamie Foxx and friends: D id our invite get lost in the mail? I’m asking for me and nearly all of Black America, seeing as how we love you and are still rooting and praying for you to get back to 1000 percent Jamie. We want to kick it like XSCAPE with you too! I guess we’ll have to catch you at the next one.

Or better yet, maybe we’ll be lucky enough like those people sailing down the Chicago River a week ago that spotted him on a nearby boat last week. Or maybe we need to work on our golf swing and skeedaddle on over to our nearest Top Golf location where a few other fans spotted him playing well, laughing, and overall having a good time.

Advertisement Advertisement

No matter where we meet you Jamie, it should go without saying that we’re beyond excited to know that you’re getting out and about. You had us all worried for a second there though but as long as you’re healing—that’s all that really matters.