This Black Model May Have Broken Cannes' Strict No-Nudity Dress Code, But Her Outfit is Turning Every Head...

Since its inception in 1946, the Cannes Film Festival has been the place to celebrate the best in film from all over the world. Those lucky enough to score an invite are expected to show up and show out in their finest evening wear (think: tuxedos and evening gowns). But in recent years, some of the outfits that have appeared on the red carpet have received more buzz than the films, as more and more stars break the internet with ensembles that might make you blush.

Who could forget 1991, when Madonna showed up in Jean-Paul Gaultier underwear and a matching bra, seemingly like she forgot to put her dress on before she left her hotel room.

So this year, the dress code was updated “for decency reasons” to prevent some of those scene-stealing looks of the past. The new rules make nudity and “voluminous outfits, in particular, those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre” a no-no. The dress code also gives the festival the right to turn away anyone who doesn’t comply.

“The festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit red carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules,” read language on the official Cannes site.

But one person who either didn’t get the memo or didn’t give AF was British model Leomie Anderson who stopped traffic (and probably a few hearts) when she arrived wearing a floor-length mesh gown from the Sirivannavari Spring/Summer 2025 collection that left little to the imagination. The Victoria Secret Angel acknowledged breaking the dress code in the best way on social media.

“Is it breaking the rules when you look like this?” she captioned a post of her red carpet look on Instagram.

Check out Anderson in the gorgeous gown yourself here:

Fans clearly appreciated Anderson’s sexy look, lighting up the comments of her post with heart eyes and fire emojis.

“Shut it down ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥,” wrote one commenter.