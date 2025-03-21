Beverly Johnson Reflects On Naomi Sims Encouraging Words, 50 Years Since Gracing Vogue Cover
En Vogue's Dawn Robinson Living the 'Car Life,' White Model Turns Her Skin Black, Malia Obama's Matrix-Like Outfit, Internet Responds to Threatening Black Pastor and Other Culture News From the Week

Culture

En Vogue's Dawn Robinson Living the 'Car Life,' White Model Turns Her Skin Black, Malia Obama's Matrix-Like Outfit, Internet Responds to Threatening Black Pastor and Other Culture News From the Week

A collection of our best posts of the week in culture

Image for article titled En Vogue&#39;s Dawn Robinson Living the &#39;Car Life,&#39; White Model Turns Her Skin Black, Malia Obama&#39;s Matrix-Like Outfit, Internet Responds to Threatening Black Pastor and Other Culture News From the Week
Screenshot: TikTok, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram/Its Onsite, Instagram, Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images), YouTube, Mark Wilson, Getty Images (Getty Images)
2 / 10

Uh, En Vogue Singer Dawn Robinson Is Not The Only Black Woman Choosing to Live In Their Cars. Welcome to 'Car Life Culture'

Uh, En Vogue Singer Dawn Robinson Is Not The Only Black Woman Choosing to Live In Their Cars. Welcome to ‘Car Life Culture’

Image for article titled En Vogue&#39;s Dawn Robinson Living the &#39;Car Life,&#39; White Model Turns Her Skin Black, Malia Obama&#39;s Matrix-Like Outfit, Internet Responds to Threatening Black Pastor and Other Culture News From the Week
Screenshot: TikTok

As En Vogue founding member Dawn Robinson’s confession that she has been living in her car spreads across the internet, the reactions have ranged from shock to pity at what some believe to be an awful fall from grace for a person who was once part of a hit-making musical group. - Angela Johnson Read More

3 / 10

This White Model Literally Turned Her Skin Black And There’s So Much More

This White Model Literally Turned Her Skin Black And There's So Much More

Image for article titled En Vogue&#39;s Dawn Robinson Living the &#39;Car Life,&#39; White Model Turns Her Skin Black, Malia Obama&#39;s Matrix-Like Outfit, Internet Responds to Threatening Black Pastor and Other Culture News From the Week
Screenshot: YouTube

A white model who actually believes she is Black is preparing to move to Africa where she says she is more appreciated. But even after undergoing several procedures to make herself look the part, the rest of the world is saying not so fast. - Angela Johnson Read More

4 / 10

Malia Obama's Matrix-like Outfit Got Everyone Talking But It's Something Else About Her Look that Got Everyone Hollerin'

Malia Obama’s Matrix-like Outfit Got Everyone Talking But It’s Something Else About Her Look that Got Everyone Hollerin’

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 18: Malia Ann Obama attends the “The Heart” Premiere at the Short Film Program 1 during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square Theatre on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 18: Malia Ann Obama attends the “The Heart” Premiere at the Short Film Program 1 during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square Theatre on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

With all of the craziness surrounding the current occupants of the White House, it’s not surprising that people are feeling all sorts of nostalgia for our Forever First Family, the Obamas. Since leaving 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, they’ve done a great job of staying out of the spotlight (even though we make it almost impossible for them). But it’s for that very reason that we’re so quick to jump on any and every little glimpse into their lives they give us. - Angela Johnson Read More

5 / 10

The Love This Baby Boy Showed For His Father In Viral Video Will Make You Cry

The Love This Baby Boy Showed For His Father In Viral Video Will Make You Cry

Image for article titled En Vogue&#39;s Dawn Robinson Living the &#39;Car Life,&#39; White Model Turns Her Skin Black, Malia Obama&#39;s Matrix-Like Outfit, Internet Responds to Threatening Black Pastor and Other Culture News From the Week
Screenshot: TikTok

Whether they’re goofing around in the mall or being silly at bath time, Vincent Pierre Spencer and his five-year-old son Micah Zane have a lot of fun together. Spencer has started sharing their adventures on TikTok as @micahzanesworld. But he probably had no idea that one tender moment between the two would go insanely viral and touch the hearts of millions of people online. - Angela Johnson Read More

6 / 10

Internet Responds to This Black Pastor Threatening Ski Mask-Wearing Young Folks From the Pulpit

Internet Responds to This Black Pastor Threatening Ski Mask-Wearing Young Folks From the Pulpit

Man in pulpit speaking
Man in pulpit speaking
Screenshot: Instagram/Its Onsite

A Black pastor did not mince his words while delivering a PSA to self-described “YNs” who wear ski masks who even thinks about running up on him. Of course, the internet has a lot to say about it. - Angela Wilson Read More

7 / 10

Racially-Insensitive Moments In 2025...So Far

Racially-Insensitive Moments In 2025...So Far

Image for article titled En Vogue&#39;s Dawn Robinson Living the &#39;Car Life,&#39; White Model Turns Her Skin Black, Malia Obama&#39;s Matrix-Like Outfit, Internet Responds to Threatening Black Pastor and Other Culture News From the Week
Photo: YouTube, Mark Wilson

We’re only three months in the year, and already the country has been torn apart by what seems like a rise in blatant racist attacks against Black Americans. The verbal, physical, and political violence towards our people has many in fear of what the future of America will entail, especially in the midst of President Donald J. Trump’s second term . - Phenix S Halley Read More

8 / 10

13 Things You Should Know About Jalen Hurt's Sports Agent Nicole Lynn

13 Things You Should Know About Jalen Hurt’s Sports Agent Nicole Lynn

Nicole Lynn
Nicole Lynn
Photo: Getty Images (Getty Images)

Meet Nicole Lynn.

Trailblazer. Ceiling-breaker. Boss.

Lynn became the first female agent to represent a top NFL agency in PlayersRep. However, most know her as the agent that negotiated the richest contract in NFL history, when Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts re-signed with the Super Bowl LIX champions for a five-year, $255 million contract extension. - Angela Wilson Read More

9 / 10

See How a Georgia Woman is Making the Most of the High Cost of Eggs

See How a Georgia Woman is Making the Most of the High Cost of Eggs

Image for article titled En Vogue&#39;s Dawn Robinson Living the &#39;Car Life,&#39; White Model Turns Her Skin Black, Malia Obama&#39;s Matrix-Like Outfit, Internet Responds to Threatening Black Pastor and Other Culture News From the Week
Screenshot: Instagram

Five years ago, you know you would have given Naeema Finley a serious side-eye if you found out she raised chickens in her Georgia backyard. But these days, as the price of eggs continues to be one of the hottest topics in the country, more and more people think Finley is on to something, and she has found a way to turn her homemade backyard chicken coop into a successful side hustle. - Angela Johnson Read More

10 / 10