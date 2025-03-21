En Vogue's Dawn Robinson Living the 'Car Life,' White Model Turns Her Skin Black, Malia Obama's Matrix-Like Outfit, Internet Responds to Threatening Black Pastor and Other Culture News From the Week

2 / 10
Uh, En Vogue Singer Dawn Robinson Is Not The Only Black Woman Choosing to Live In Their Cars. Welcome to ‘Car Life Culture’
As En Vogue founding member Dawn Robinson’s confession that she has been living in her car spreads across the internet, the reactions have ranged from shock to pity at what some believe to be an awful fall from grace for a person who was once part of a hit-making musical group. - Angela Johnson Read More
Malia Obama’s Matrix-like Outfit Got Everyone Talking But It’s Something Else About Her Look that Got Everyone Hollerin’
With all of the craziness surrounding the current occupants of the White House, it’s not surprising that people are feeling all sorts of nostalgia for our Forever First Family, the Obamas. Since leaving 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, they’ve done a great job of staying out of the spotlight (even though we make it almost impossible for them). But it’s for that very reason that we’re so quick to jump on any and every little glimpse into their lives they give us. - Angela Johnson Read More
Whether they’re goofing around in the mall or being silly at bath time, Vincent Pierre Spencer and his five-year-old son Micah Zane have a lot of fun together. Spencer has started sharing their adventures on TikTok as @micahzanesworld. But he probably had no idea that one tender moment between the two would go insanely viral and touch the hearts of millions of people online. - Angela Johnson Read More
We’re only three months in the year, and already the country has been torn apart by what seems like a rise in blatant racist attacks against Black Americans. The verbal, physical, and political violence towards our people has many in fear of what the future of America will entail, especially in the midst of President Donald J. Trump’s second term . - Phenix S Halley Read More
Meet Nicole Lynn.
Trailblazer. Ceiling-breaker. Boss.
Lynn became the first female agent to represent a top NFL agency in PlayersRep. However, most know her as the agent that negotiated the richest contract in NFL history, when Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts re-signed with the Super Bowl LIX champions for a five-year, $255 million contract extension. - Angela Wilson Read More
Five years ago, you know you would have given Naeema Finley a serious side-eye if you found out she raised chickens in her Georgia backyard. But these days, as the price of eggs continues to be one of the hottest topics in the country, more and more people think Finley is on to something, and she has found a way to turn her homemade backyard chicken coop into a successful side hustle. - Angela Johnson Read More