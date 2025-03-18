13 Things You Should Know About Jalen Hurt's Sports Agent Nicole Lynn

Advertisement

Lynn brokered Jalen Hurts’ NFL history-making deal when he became the league’s highest-paid player with a record five-year, $255 million contract, per USA Today, in June 2023. It all started after she slid in his DMs after his college career.

“So happy for my little bro @jalenhurts on becoming the highest paid player in NFL history!” Lynn wrote in an Instagram caption. “Thank you for trusting me with something of this magnitude. I remember sitting in your old high school interviewing to be your agent. I am a dreamer, but I’m not sure I could have ever imagined THIS is where we land.”

His contract included $179.3 million guaranteed in addition to a no-trade clause, which means he will be with the city of Brotherly Love through 2028.

“I saw that same fire in Nicole. She said, ‘I’m a woman. People are going to overlook me. People are going to doubt me. They’re not going to give me the due respect. But I’m overcoming it, just like you do.’ And that’s where we really hit it off,” Hurts told Sports Illustrated. “We had the same vision.”