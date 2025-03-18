'OPUS' Cast on Staying Sane in Hollywood, The Film's Ambiguous Ending
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

13 Things You Should Know About Jalen Hurt's Sports Agent Nicole Lynn

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Black Excellence

13 Things You Should Know About Jalen Hurt's Sports Agent Nicole Lynn

Here's everything to know about this trailblazer dominating a male dominated field.

By
Angela Wilson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Nicole Lynn
Nicole Lynn
Photo: Getty Images (Getty Images)

Meet Nicole Lynn.

Trailblazer. Ceiling-breaker. Boss.

Lynn became the first female agent to represent a top NFL agency in PlayersRep. However, most know her as the agent that negotiated the richest contract in NFL history, when Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts re-signed with the Super Bowl LIX champions for a five-year, $255 million contract extension.

Advertisement

Here’s 13 reasons why we’re rooting — no pun intended — for the proud Delta Sigma Theta sorority member.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 15


Her education


Her education

Advertisement

In 2015, Lynn graduated from the University of Oklahoma College of Law.

Per Sports Illustrated, the former cheerleader and rugby player worked on Wall Street after receiving her bachelor’s degree in business management with initial plans to become a financial advisor.

While studying law, she interned at the National Football League Players Association. That same year, Lynn joined PlayersRep as the agency’s first female sports agent. She also signed her first client at only 26 years old.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 15


The beginning of her history-making career


The beginning of her history-making career

(L-R) Marquay Baul, Maranda Ross, Quinnen Williams, Nicole Lynn, Quincy Williams, and Stephaniee Genn
(L-R) Marquay Baul, Maranda Ross, Quinnen Williams, Nicole Lynn, Quincy Williams, and Stephaniee Genn
Photo: Getty Images (Getty Images)

In 2019, Lynn became the first Black female agent to represent a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was drafted by the New York Jets.

Advertisement

“It’s such an uphill battle to be a sports agent in general, and more difficult being a woman, and I would say two times as difficult being a Black woman and under the age of 30,” she told Glamour in a July 2019 feature. “I never really listened to the noise — and there was a lot of it. I think that is one of the reasons I am where I am.”

In the 89-year history of the NFL Draft, only two other female agents have represented a first-round draft pick.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 15


Everyone begins to take notice at budding greatness


Everyone begins to take notice at budding greatness

Advertisement

In 2019, Lynn was featured in Glamour’s “Women of the Year” series.

“I was the only female agent in the room,” she told Yahoo! Sports in reference to the 2019 NFL Draft. “I was excited to be there, but there was still this gut-wrenching feeling, like, I’m not supposed to be here. As a woman in this industry, we’re always fighting for a seat at the table. But it seems when we finally get there, we feel like we’re not supposed to be at the table.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 15

Another milestone

Another milestone

Nicole Lynn
Nicole Lynn
Photo: Getty Images (Getty Images)

If that wasn’t enough, she became the first Black woman in a seven-year span to represent a white quarterback.

Advertisement

Bailey Zappe was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2022.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 15


Enter Jalen Hurts


Enter Jalen Hurts

Advertisement

Lynn brokered Jalen Hurts’ NFL history-making deal when he became the league’s highest-paid player with a record five-year, $255 million contract, per USA Today, in June 2023. It all started after she slid in his DMs after his college career.

“So happy for my little bro @jalenhurts on becoming the highest paid player in NFL history!” Lynn wrote in an Instagram caption. “Thank you for trusting me with something of this magnitude. I remember sitting in your old high school interviewing to be your agent. I am a dreamer, but I’m not sure I could have ever imagined THIS is where we land.”

His contract included $179.3 million guaranteed in addition to a no-trade clause, which means he will be with the city of Brotherly Love through 2028.

“I saw that same fire in Nicole. She said, ‘I’m a woman. People are going to overlook me. People are going to doubt me. They’re not going to give me the due respect. But I’m overcoming it, just like you do.’ And that’s where we really hit it off,” Hurts told Sports Illustrated. “We had the same vision.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 15


Not just the NFL...


Not just the NFL...

Advertisement

In 2020, Lynn received her certification to represent NBA players, according to Deadline. She also represents softball players, a dancer with the American Ballet Theatre, and music artists.

A master of all trades, if you will!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 15

From the boardroom to the silver screen

From the boardroom to the silver screen

Nicole Lynn
Nicole Lynn
Photo: Getty Images (Getty Images)

It was announced 50 Cent and Starz began to develop a female sports agent drama inspired by Lynn’s life. The announcement, made by Deadline back in September 2020, shared how Lynn will executive produce the untitled female sports agent drama alongside “Raising Kanan” and “Snowfall” writer Tash Gray.

Advertisement

“It follows the rise of a determined young African-American woman as she breaks through and climbs to the top of the competitive and male-dominated world of sports agents,” the publication detailed.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 15

Lynn gains a massive following online

Lynn gains a massive following online

Advertisement

Lynn, who says she owes “every bit of success I’ve achieved to my extremely dedicated work ethic and my unwavering faith in God” in her website bio, has amassed a loyal following online.

The NFL agent has amassed over 206K followers on Instagram and 93.1 followers on Twitter, now known as X.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 15

She’s also a published author

She’s also a published author

Advertisement

Lynn wrote a book called “Agent You: Show Up, Do the Work, and Succeed on Your Own Terms” in June 2021.

“Writing a book was always a dream of mine, but also something that gave me major anxiety. The amount of vulnerability you have to put into writing a book, something all the world will see, is nerve-racking,” she wrote on an Instagram caption alongside a picture of her book. “But so glad I did it!

She added: “I pray this book changes your life! Agent You is about being your own agent. Whether that is finding your life’s purpose, reclaiming your peace, getting that dream job, advocating for your seat at the table, or building your professional brand. You are the agent of your own life. Don’t waste another minute working a job you don’t love, not walking in your purpose, and not living to your full potential. It’s time to Agent YOU!”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 15

Moving on up!

Moving on up!

Troy Millings, Nicole Lynn, Rashad Bilal and Kenny Burns
Troy Millings, Nicole Lynn, Rashad Bilal and Kenny Burns
Photo: Getty Images (Getty Images)

The Tulsa, Oklahoma, native was named the President of Football for Klutch Sports Group in April 2023 after paving her way as an NFL agent since 2015.

Advertisement

“I hope I’m known as someone who is bringing as many people along on the ride with her as she can,” she told Glamour, specifically naming “women and minorities.”

She also shouted out Rich Paul and Damarius Bilbo who “understands the unique needs of the modern athlete, and I look forward to driving the continued growth of Klutch’s football business” in a statement.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 15

She’s a dedicated wife

She’s a dedicated wife

Advertisement

Lynn is married to Gabriel Lynn, a former cornerback for the Oklahoma Sooners, whom she met in college. Gabriel, who played briefly in the NFL, is now the assistant director of football player personnel at the University of Colorado.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 15

Why she does what she does

Why she does what she does

Advertisement

“Seventy percent of all football players go broke or file bankruptcy — like 75 percent, which is crazy. We’ve got guys making $100 million and they go broke. That’s the reason I got in the business… Many players grew up in similar situations like I did,” she said, per Because of Them We Can blog. “They, too, have demanding families that they have to support and families that pull at them from all sides. I know exactly what this is like so I am able to relate to players on a level that many other agents will never be able to. I can also provide guidance to them on how to navigate their family and can be a voice of reason on how to never go back to that life by retaining their wealth long term.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 15

The sky isn’t the limit, it’s the floor

The sky isn’t the limit, it’s the floor

Advertisement

Lynn told Glamour that, “If you look at my clientele, almost 95% of their personal teams are made up of extremely talented and diverse individuals. That is the bigger victory: getting [the industry] used to people that look like me.”

Advertisement

15 / 15