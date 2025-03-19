WTF! This White Woman Model Turned Herself Black...Seriously, and There's More

A white model who actually believes she is Black is preparing to move to Africa where she says she is more appreciated. But even after undergoing several procedures to make herself look the part, the rest of the world is saying not so fast.

'OPUS' Cast on Staying Sane in Hollywood, The Film's Ambiguous Ending CC Share Subtitles Off

English Ayo Edebiri, 'OPUS' Cast on Staying Sane in Hollywood and the Film's Ambiguous Ending

According to the Daily Mail, Martina Big and her husband Michael inject themselves with Melanotan, a synthetic hormone that increases the production of skin-darkening pigments (not to be confused with melanin, the natural substance in your body that produces hair, eye and skin pigmentation – basically, the stuff that makes Black folks Black).

Advertisement

Since a 2019 baptism ceremony in Kenya, The Sun says the 39-year-old German woman has gone by Malaika Kubwa, which means Big Angel in Swahili. Big says she’s always felt a warm reception in Africa, adding that several countries on the continent are ready to roll out the welcome mat.

Advertisement

“We have received invitations from fans in many African countries, and so it hasn’t been easy to choose,” she told the Daily Mail. “Currently, we have Kenya and Namibia on our shortlist.”

Advertisement

But Big, who has 32 T breasts after augmentation, says she wants to have a butt augmentation and surgery to ‘widen her nose’ in Europe before making her big move.

Advertisement

“Since I want my surgeries very extreme, I don’t know any surgeons in Africa who can do those. I am hoping that we can resolve the remaining issues soon and realize our dream of emigrating as soon as possible,” she said.

While Big is excited to start her life in Africa, many people online have had a strong reaction to her look, reminding her that even after spending thousands of dollars to darken her skin and widen her nose, she’ll never really be Black.

Advertisement

“Wtf is this? Can never be Black. Literally wearing blackface,” wrote someone on Instagram.