All the Racist BS Black Folks Put Up With in 2025... So Far

We’re only three months in the year, and already the country has been torn apart by what seems like a rise in blatant racist attacks against Black Americans. The verbal, physical, and political violence towards our people has many in fear of what the future of America will entail, especially in the midst of President Donald J. Trump’s second term .

But while attacks on DEI and legislation from the Civil Rights Movement are all cause for concern, just like always, Black people have fought back and bounced back from adversities against us. In this list, The Root is taking a look at all the racist attacks that occurred in 2025. But don’t feel discouraged, you’ll be more than surprised to see exactly how Black folks fought back.