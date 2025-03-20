Can Donald Trump Serve As President From Prison?
All the Racist BS Black Folks Put Up With in 2025... So Far

Race Matters

Race Matters

From Karens acting out to neo-Nazi protests, Black folks have been through a lot... and it's only March.

By
Phenix S Halley
Image for article titled All the Racist BS Black Folks Put Up With in 2025... So Far
Photo: YouTube, Mark Wilson

We’re only three months in the year, and already the country has been torn apart by what seems like a rise in blatant racist attacks against Black Americans. The verbal, physical, and political violence towards our people has many in fear of what the future of America will entail, especially in the midst of President Donald J. Trump’s second term .

But while attacks on DEI and legislation from the Civil Rights Movement are all cause for concern, just like always, Black people have fought back and bounced back from adversities against us. In this list, The Root is taking a look at all the racist attacks that occurred in 2025. But don’t feel discouraged, you’ll be more than surprised to see exactly how Black folks fought back.

‘Hanged From a Tree’

Image for article titled All the Racist BS Black Folks Put Up With in 2025... So Far
Photo: YouTube

Back in 2020, then-18-year-old activist Miracle Boyd was struck in the face by a police officer during a protest. The cop, who has since resigned, even knocked out Boyd’s tooth. Five years later, Boyd received a $280,000 settlement, according to Fox 32 News. But just one day after her settlement was announced, Boyd was sent a letter full of racially motivated attacks. The person even told her “Miracle Boyd deserves to be knocked unconscious and be hanged from a tree.”

Karen Pops Off At a Kindergarten

During a kindergarten graduation ceremony in Florida, a white woman took things a little too far during an altercation with a Black woman. The Karen threatened the Black woman, allegedly saying “I will f***ing kill you.” But to make matters even worse, the white woman eventually leans over and spits at the Black woman.

Teen Charged After Vandalizing Schools

Image for article titled All the Racist BS Black Folks Put Up With in 2025... So Far
Screenshot: St. Louis County Police Department

Police say two MO schools were vandalized this month. The first attack occurred on March 7 at Affton High School, when officials discovered swastikas and other offensive messages had been spray painted on an outside wall, according to Fox 2 News. On March 12, officers were called to Rogers Middle School where racial slurs, including a threat to kill Black people, swastikas, the words “wite power,” and the numbers “88,” which means “Hail Hitler” were all painted on the building, according to KSDK. Eventually, 18-year-old Patrick Sloan was arrested and charged with the crimes after his mother recognized him from wanted posters and turned him in.

RFK Jr. Says Black Americans Don’t Need Vaccines

Image for article titled All the Racist BS Black Folks Put Up With in 2025... So Far
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed as the Secretary of Health and Human Services on Feb. 13, despite his documented history of being anti-vaccine and perpetuating racist ideas. As The Root previously reported, his confirmation represents an unprecedented regression in the American health system. Most notably, the Trump nominee claimed a “series of studies” in Poland showed Black folks have “a much stronger reaction” to “particular antigens.” Meaning in his mind, Black Americans should be on a different vaccine schedule than other Americans.

‘You Wouldn’t Be Here if We Didn’t Bring You Here’

Image for article titled All the Racist BS Black Folks Put Up With in 2025... So Far
Screenshot: Reddit

A heated exchange between two women in Iowa took a racial turn when the white woman told the Black woman filming her “You wouldn’t be here if we didn’t bring you here.” From there, the women excused her offensive statement saying “Hey, I’m Jewish... So you know what? Big deal.” The Black woman stood her ground and was not afraid or threatened by the woman’s attacks.

LAPD Exposed for Racism

Image for article titled All the Racist BS Black Folks Put Up With in 2025... So Far
Photo: Jonathan Alcorn (Getty Images)

As The Root previously reported, the LAPD was exposed after a formal complaint was filed citing racism, sexism, and homophobia. “In one conversation, a Latina LAPD officer offered this advice on how to fight African Americans: You hit black people in the liver; I heard they got weak livers,” according to the complaint filed Jan. 5 with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Professional Standards Bureau and the inspector general’s office.

Ending Black History Month at the Department of Defense

Image for article titled All the Racist BS Black Folks Put Up With in 2025... So Far
Photo: Omar Marques (Getty Images)

On Jan. 31, the Department of Defense announced all “identity months dead at DoD.” This came just days after the president signed an executive order to ban DEI at the federal level. Because of the DoD memo, celebrations like Women’s History Month, Pride Month, and even Black History Month will not be recognized within the department.

Male Karen Gets His Karma

Image for article titled All the Racist BS Black Folks Put Up With in 2025... So Far
Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO (Getty Images)

It all started when the alleged attacker, Wilfred Francis Hutson IV, spotted a Black man sitting in his own car. According to an affidavit obtained by MLive.com, the Black man was waiting inside his vehicle when Hutson allegedly accused him of staring at him. That’s when the white man began hurling racial slurs at the Black man, eventually prompting the victim to drive off. Hutson chased the Black man down and even physically attacked him. He was later arrested and charged with felony ethnic intimidation and misdemeanor assault and battery.

‘Blacks Need Not Apply’

Image for article titled All the Racist BS Black Folks Put Up With in 2025... So Far
Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

On Feb. 10, Military.com reported that the Army and other service branches will get rid of recruiting efforts at this year’s Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA). The annual conference has had a long-running public partnership with Army Recruiting Command, as we previously reported. In response, an Army general told Military.com they found halting recruiting efforts discriminatory. “It’s f***ing racist. For the Army now, it’s ‘Blacks need not apply’ and it breaks my heart,” they said.

Neo-Nazis Attack Cincinnati

Image for article titled All the Racist BS Black Folks Put Up With in 2025... So Far
Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

In early February, a Uhaul van full of neo-Nazis gathered in the predominantly Black Cincinnati suburb of Lincoln Heights for a demonstration. They wore masks and carried guns as they called residents racist slurs. The group of white supremacists also waved flags with red swastikas on a highway overpass. Soon afterwards, someone went as far as to spread racist pamphlets from the Ku Klux Klan all over Lincoln Heights, as we previously reported.

Trump and MAGA Blame DEI For Fatal Plane Crash

Image for article titled All the Racist BS Black Folks Put Up With in 2025... So Far
Photo: Tasos Katopodis (Getty Images)

Even with DEI being banned by the president, Trump and his supporters still managed to blame DEI for the fatal collision between a D.C. bound passenger plane and a Black Hawk helicopter last month. “The FAA is actively recruiting workers who suffer severe intellectual disabilities, psychiatric problems, and other mental and physical conditions under a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative,” Trump said during a press conference. And because of it, the president claimed DEI caused a lowering of standards for FAA employees, leading to the crash.

ICE Attorney’s Alleged Racist Tweets Exposed

Image for article titled All the Racist BS Black Folks Put Up With in 2025... So Far
Photo: Texas Observer

James Rodden, an attorney who worked for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was accused of allegedly operating a “racist, bigoted, xenophobic, hateful, harassing and dishonest” X account, according to a legal complaint filed against him. As The Root previously reported, the account, which boasts over 17,000 followers, contained tweets including, “America is a white country, founded by whites,” and “Migrants’ are all criminals.”

Kanye West Declares Himself a ‘Nazi’

Image for article titled All the Racist BS Black Folks Put Up With in 2025... So Far
Photo: Matthias Nareyek (Getty Images)

The Chicago rapper caught everyone off guard when he called himself a nazi, saying “I LOVE HITLER NOW WHAT B*TCHES” and flat out confessing “IM A NAZI.” In a rant on X, Ye even addressed his past social media posts sexualizing former Vice President Kamala Harris. Now, he says “I DONT KNOW KAMALA AND I AINT GOT NOTHING AGAINST THAT LADY SHE WAS JUST BEING USED FOR WHAT THEY CALL ‘THE BLACK VOTE.’” The rapper has since continued spewing racist and homophobic language attacking Black Americans, Jewish people, and the LGBTQ+ community.

Karen Siblings Charged With Murder

Image for article titled All the Racist BS Black Folks Put Up With in 2025... So Far
Screenshot: YouTube

John Chong Uk Moon, 54, and Cindy Kim, 58, are in police custody after being caught on video hurling racial slurs at a couple eating.“What are you looking at, n****r?” Moon asked the woman recording him. Apparently, the beef began before the woman pulled out her phone. She alleged Moon started verbally attacking her and calling her names. Moon’s sister, Kim, jumped in and told the Florida duo “Don’t be a n****r, don’t act n****rly.’” Moon then called the male tourist “white trash” among other things. The video of the siblings eventually went on to help identify Moon and Kim as suspects in the murder of a 66-year-old family man, The Root reported.

