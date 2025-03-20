We Dare You Not to Cry While Watching This Sweet Exchange Between a Little Black Boy and His Dad

Whether they’re goofing around in the mall or being silly at bath time, Vincent Pierre Spencer and his five-year-old son Micah Zane have a lot of fun together. Spencer has started sharing their adventures on TikTok as @micahzanesworld. But he probably had no idea that one tender moment between the two would go insanely viral and touch the hearts of millions of people online.

In a recent post, Spencer shares some sweet words with his son while the two are in the car together.

“You’re the best son ever, you know that?” Spencer told little Micah, who was strapped into his car seat. “You’re my favorite. My best friend!”

Looking at his dad, you can see Micah start to get emotional as he smiles and tries to fight back tears. But what happens next opens the floodgates in the most adorable way.

“Imma be your daddy forever,” Spencer said while patting his son affectionately.

The exchange is even more touching as Lewis Capaldi’s love song “Someone You Loved” plays in the background. You can watch the exchange here, just make sure you have some tissue close by.

The precious father-son moment has gone viral, receiving over four million views, 700,000 likes and 30,000 comments from people who love to see a dad pouring that much positivity into a young man.

“That little dude is going to grow into a loving, confident, wise man,” wrote one commenter.

Others shared their hope that other parents would love on their kids the same way.

“If I had one wish… it would be that EVERY child was loved like this.. 😭🙏,” wrote someone else.

Spencer, who is a Texas-based real estate agent, told TODAY.com that his son has always been a compassionate kid, describing him as “truly one of a kind.”

“Up until he turned 5, he would start to cry when we sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to him,” he said.

One thing we can all agree on is that with a dad like Spencer in his corner, Micah has a bright future ahead of him.

“Build that baby up and he will be unstoppable,” wrote one person in the comments.