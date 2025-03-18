Culture

Malia Obama's Matrix-like Outfit Got Everyone Talking But It's Her Side Eye That Has Everyone Hollerin'

The internet is having a serious conversation about the eldest former First Daughter

By
Angela Johnson
PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 18: Malia Ann Obama attends the “The Heart” Premiere at the Short Film Program 1 during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square Theatre on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

With all of the craziness surrounding the current occupants of the White House, it’s not surprising that people are feeling all sorts of nostalgia for our Forever First Family, the Obamas. Since leaving 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, they’ve done a great job of staying out of the spotlight (even though we make it almost impossible for them). But it’s for that very reason that we’re so quick to jump on any and every little glimpse into their lives they give us.

The latest nugget we have is a picture of former First Daughter Malia Obama out and about in Los Angeles. Fans of her style were quick to go gaga over a leather trench she layered over a collared sweater and jeans.

Image for article titled Malia Obama&#39;s Matrix-like Outfit Got Everyone Talking But It&#39;s Her Side Eye That Has Everyone Hollerin&#39;
Screenshot: Instagram
“She looks so cool,” wrote a commenter on Instagram who loved her laid back look.

The ultimate transition weather layering piece, Malia’s trench is a timeless wardrobe staple that works just as well with a pair of jeans for Sunday brunch as it does with a body con mini dress for girls night out. It also doesn’t hurt that being worn by badasses in movies like “The Matrix” and “Shaft” completely upped its cool factor.

But others are taking a closer look at the photo and pointing out that the eldest Obama daughter is serving us some serious side eye.

In a recent post, TikToker Blakely Thornton talked about Malia’s look and breaks down the message it conveys during a time when many people of color believe their rights are under attack.

“I would like photos of Malia Obama looking fed up with the s** that is human existence blown up and displayed in my home as art,” he said. “This Black girl’s side eye so strong, it should be in the MOMA because the facial expression is all of us.”

He went on to say that Malia’s look could represent anyone living in President Donald Trump’s alternate universe where we seem to be moving backwards on all of the progress we’ve made on civil rights and education in this country.

“This is what it’s like to exist in a world where you need to convince people that reading is good and racism is bad,” Thornton added.

Commenters on his post agreed, believing Malia’s look could be almost any of us these days.

“This picture feels dystopian. It captures the mood of so many right now,” wrote someone in the comments.

Another commenter noted that side eye runs in the Obama family and credits Malia’s look to her mama, Former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“That is Michelle side eye all the way,” wrote another commenter.