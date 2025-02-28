Watch: This Six-Year-Old Scientist Schools His Dad in an Adorable Viral Video Clip

For every kid who has had to fight for just a few more minutes on the iPad, a six-year-old boy just proved to his parents that not all screen time is bad. A now-viral TikTok post shows a young Jailani dropping some serious science on his dad (literally), that leaves him nearly speechless. In the clip, an excited Jailani comes in to share a lesson in physics he just learned with his father.

Rep. Barbara Lee Says It’s Unfair To Ban TikTok & Defund UNRWA, A Holistic Approach Needed CC Share Subtitles Off

English Rep. Barbara Lee: It’s Unfair To Ban TikTok & Defund UNRWA, A Holistic Approach Needed

“You know why some things sink and some things float?” Jailani asks his dad. “It’s because [of] something called density.”

Advertisement

Jailani goes on to break down the concept for his father, adding some adorable hand gestures for emphasis.

Advertisement

“A plastic spoon and a silver spoon have the same size and the same shape, and a plastic spoon has a little bit of density, and a silver spoon has a lot of density,” he explains. “ So if you put a plastic spoon in water, it will float. Silver spoon, drop it in the water, it will sink. And water has density too,”

Advertisement

Jailani’s dad is clearly impressed with his science lesson and asks his son, who is homeschooled, where he got his information.

The adorable mini scientist plays coy at first telling his dad in a sweet Southern accent that he’s not revealing his sources. But when dad suggests that other kids watching their video might want to know, Jailani eventually admits he learned the fun fact from “Vlad and Niki” an online educational show for preschoolers that boasts more than 134 million subscribers.

Advertisement

The clip of Jailani and his dad has since received over three million views and plenty of comments from viewers who were blown away with the six-year-old’s ability to retain that information and share it so confidently.

Advertisement

“He popped in like, ‘let me hit you with some knowledge real quick.’ Too smart. Too cute,” wrote one commenter.



While some who watched thought dad was just pretending to be impressed with his son’s lesson on density, he later confessed that he actually got schooled.

Advertisement

“But the funny thing is, he really did teach me because I didn’t know that🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” dad admitted in the comments.

If watching this one-minute clip leaves you wanting even more of this beautiful family, Jailani, his sister Zuri and their parents share their family adventures with their 132,000 followers on TikTok. Trust us, this video of Jailani grating cheese will give you life.