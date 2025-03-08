Detroit Cop Allegedly Grooms His 12-Year-Old Stepdaughter, College Karen Who Called Classmate N-Word Over 200 Times Wants Early Release From Prison, Young Students Tattoo Each Other At Texas Middle School, Detroit Man Who Shot a Chipotle Worker Learns His Fate And More

2 / 12
A Detroit police officer just got exposed for sharing inappropriate messages with his 12-year-old stepdaughter. Now, he could mess around and go to prison. - Kalyn Womack
Here’s The Latest Plea From the College Karen Who Called Classmate N-Word Over 200 Times And Went to Prison
Last year, The Root reported on the University of Kentucky student who was jailed for a year for assault and calling a Black classmate the N-word more than 200 times. Now, just four months into her sentence, Sophia Rosing has asked a judge to allow her to walk free on probation. - Candace McDuffie
Middle school students at Travis Intermediate School, located in North Texas, allegedly applied tattoos to each other using temporary ink and the same needle. Now, the teachers who were assigned to the classrooms where the incidents took place have been suspended pending the results of an investigation. - Candace McDuffie
Skimpy Chipotle servings are annoying, yes, but never worth hurting someone over. Alas, a Detroit man just received his sentence for doing the absolute most over some guacamole. - Kalyn Womack
Baltimore police are investigating a road rage incident after a driver nearly hit a bike rider as he rode down the street. However, in shocking video footage, the suspect appeared to be even angrier than the biker and went all the way off. - Kalyn Womack
A Missouri jury came back with a decision in the case of a man accused of assault from an incident during his son's football practice. His offense? Police say he grew so frustrated with the coach, he pulled out a gun. - Kalyn Womack
Folks are So Mad at JD Vance Following His Oval Office Meeting With Trump and Zelenskyy, He Messed Around and Found Out
Vice President JD Vance probably thought he could enjoy the ski slopes of Vermont in peace following that treacherous meeting with the president of Ukraine, but protestors had other plans and blew his whole spot up. - Kalyn Womack
There's never a dull moment in Florida - especially considering the latest alleged robbery of nearly a million dollars worth of jewelry. However, police say their suspect tried to hide the bling in an odd place. - Kalyn Womack
Texas Woman’s Drug-Fueled Paranoia Ends in Unfathomable Crime Against Her Own Elderly Grandmother. And Now, the Verdict is In
Behind the spotlight of police brutality and justice rallies in 2020, a very sinister crime occurred claiming the life of a 70-year-old woman. The woman's granddaughter was charged with her killing and now, the judge has delivered a verdict determining her fate. - Kalyn Womack