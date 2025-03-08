Small Town Horror Story: The Killing of Aiyana Mo-Nay Stanley-Jones
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Detroit Cop Allegedly Grooms His 12-Year-Old Stepdaughter, College Karen Who Called Classmate N-Word Over 200 Times Wants Early Release From Prison, Young Students Tattoo Each Other At Texas Middle School, Detroit Man Who Shot a Chipotle Worker Learns His Fate And More

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
News

Detroit Cop Allegedly Grooms His 12-Year-Old Stepdaughter, College Karen Who Called Classmate N-Word Over 200 Times Wants Early Release From Prison, Young Students Tattoo Each Other At Texas Middle School, Detroit Man Who Shot a Chipotle Worker Learns His Fate And More

The Root's most important news stories from the last week.

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Detroit Cop Allegedly Grooms His 12-Year-Old Stepdaughter, College Karen Who Called Classmate N-Word Over 200 Times Wants Early Release From Prison, Young Students Tattoo Each Other At Texas Middle School, Detroit Man Who Shot a Chipotle Worker Learns His Fate And More
Photo: Detroit Police Department, Fox 4 News, Southfield Police Department, East Precinct, Third Watch Unit of Seattle Police Department, Baltimore Police via X, Jean-Daniel Francoeur (Pexels), WFLA, Screenshot: X/Twitter, TikTok
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Detroit Cop Allegedly Groomed His 12-Year-Old Stepdaughter Via Text Messages, But It Gets Worse

Detroit Cop Allegedly Groomed His 12-Year-Old Stepdaughter Via Text Messages, But It Gets Worse

Image for article titled Detroit Cop Allegedly Grooms His 12-Year-Old Stepdaughter, College Karen Who Called Classmate N-Word Over 200 Times Wants Early Release From Prison, Young Students Tattoo Each Other At Texas Middle School, Detroit Man Who Shot a Chipotle Worker Learns His Fate And More
Photo: Detroit Police Department

A Detroit police officer just got exposed for sharing inappropriate messages with his 12-year-old stepdaughter. Now, he could mess around and go to prison. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Here’s The Latest Plea From the College Karen Who Called Classmate N-Word Over 200 Times And Went to Prison

Here’s The Latest Plea From the College Karen Who Called Classmate N-Word Over 200 Times And Went to Prison

Image for article titled Detroit Cop Allegedly Grooms His 12-Year-Old Stepdaughter, College Karen Who Called Classmate N-Word Over 200 Times Wants Early Release From Prison, Young Students Tattoo Each Other At Texas Middle School, Detroit Man Who Shot a Chipotle Worker Learns His Fate And More
Screenshot: X/Twitter

Last year, The Root reported on the University of Kentucky student who was jailed for a year for assault and calling a Black classmate the N-word more than 200 times. Now, just four months into her sentence, Sophia Rosing has asked a judge to allow her to walk free on probation. - Candace McDuffie Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

These Young Texas Kids Found This, But Now The Teachers Are in Huge Trouble

These Young Texas Kids Found This, But Now The Teachers Are in Huge Trouble

Ashley Armstrong and her son, Jordan, was one of the students who participated in the classroom tattooing.
Ashley Armstrong and her son, Jordan, was one of the students who participated in the classroom tattooing.
Photo: Fox 4 News

Middle school students at Travis Intermediate School, located in North Texas, allegedly applied tattoos to each other using temporary ink and the same needle. Now, the teachers who were assigned to the classrooms where the incidents took place have been suspended pending the results of an investigation. - Candace McDuffie Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Detroit Man Who Shot a Chipotle Worker Over Guacamole Learns His Fate

Detroit Man Who Shot a Chipotle Worker Over Guacamole Learns His Fate

Image for article titled Detroit Cop Allegedly Grooms His 12-Year-Old Stepdaughter, College Karen Who Called Classmate N-Word Over 200 Times Wants Early Release From Prison, Young Students Tattoo Each Other At Texas Middle School, Detroit Man Who Shot a Chipotle Worker Learns His Fate And More
Photo: Southfield Police Department

Skimpy Chipotle servings are annoying, yes, but never worth hurting someone over. Alas, a Detroit man just received his sentence for doing the absolute most over some guacamole. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Bad News for the Unruly Seattle White Man Who Allegedly Attacked a Black Woman Unprovoked

Bad News for the Unruly Seattle White Man Who Allegedly Attacked a Black Woman Unprovoked

Image for article titled Detroit Cop Allegedly Grooms His 12-Year-Old Stepdaughter, College Karen Who Called Classmate N-Word Over 200 Times Wants Early Release From Prison, Young Students Tattoo Each Other At Texas Middle School, Detroit Man Who Shot a Chipotle Worker Learns His Fate And More
Photo: East Precinct, Third Watch Unit of Seattle Police Department

A white Seattle man is in MAJOR trouble after allegedly attacking two people while spewing racial slurs at them. According to police, the suspect took it a step further than just offensive language. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Baltimore Driver Pops Off; Takes Road Rage to Next Level in Viral Video

Baltimore Driver Pops Off; Takes Road Rage to Next Level in Viral Video

Image for article titled Detroit Cop Allegedly Grooms His 12-Year-Old Stepdaughter, College Karen Who Called Classmate N-Word Over 200 Times Wants Early Release From Prison, Young Students Tattoo Each Other At Texas Middle School, Detroit Man Who Shot a Chipotle Worker Learns His Fate And More
Photo: Baltimore Police via X

Baltimore police are investigating a road rage incident after a driver nearly hit a bike rider as he rode down the street. However, in shocking video footage, the suspect appeared to be even angrier than the biker and went all the way off. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Missouri Man Who Shot His Son’s Football Coach Over Playing Time Discovers His Fate

Missouri Man Who Shot His Son’s Football Coach Over Playing Time Discovers His Fate

Image for article titled Detroit Cop Allegedly Grooms His 12-Year-Old Stepdaughter, College Karen Who Called Classmate N-Word Over 200 Times Wants Early Release From Prison, Young Students Tattoo Each Other At Texas Middle School, Detroit Man Who Shot a Chipotle Worker Learns His Fate And More
Photo: Jean-Daniel Francoeur (Pexels)

A Missouri jury came back with a decision in the case of a man accused of assault from an incident during his son’s football practice. His offense? Police say he grew so frustrated with the coach, he pulled out a gun. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Folks are So Mad at JD Vance Following His Oval Office Meeting With Trump and Zelenskyy, He Messed Around and Found Out

Folks are So Mad at JD Vance Following His Oval Office Meeting With Trump and Zelenskyy, He Messed Around and Found Out

Image for article titled Detroit Cop Allegedly Grooms His 12-Year-Old Stepdaughter, College Karen Who Called Classmate N-Word Over 200 Times Wants Early Release From Prison, Young Students Tattoo Each Other At Texas Middle School, Detroit Man Who Shot a Chipotle Worker Learns His Fate And More
Screenshot: TikTok

Vice President JD Vance probably thought he could enjoy the ski slopes of Vermont in peace following that treacherous meeting with the president of Ukraine, but protestors had other plans and blew his whole spot up. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Fla. Man Accused of Smuggling Tiffany Jewelry Had a Disturbing Hiding Place for It

Fla. Man Accused of Smuggling Tiffany Jewelry Had a Disturbing Hiding Place for It

Image for article titled Detroit Cop Allegedly Grooms His 12-Year-Old Stepdaughter, College Karen Who Called Classmate N-Word Over 200 Times Wants Early Release From Prison, Young Students Tattoo Each Other At Texas Middle School, Detroit Man Who Shot a Chipotle Worker Learns His Fate And More
Photo: WFLA

There’s never a dull moment in Florida - especially considering the latest alleged robbery of nearly a million dollars worth of jewelry. However, police say their suspect tried to hide the bling in an odd place. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Texas Woman’s Drug-Fueled Paranoia Ends in Unfathomable Crime Against Her Own Elderly Grandmother. And Now, the Verdict is In

Texas Woman’s Drug-Fueled Paranoia Ends in Unfathomable Crime Against Her Own Elderly Grandmother. And Now, the Verdict is In

Image for article titled Detroit Cop Allegedly Grooms His 12-Year-Old Stepdaughter, College Karen Who Called Classmate N-Word Over 200 Times Wants Early Release From Prison, Young Students Tattoo Each Other At Texas Middle School, Detroit Man Who Shot a Chipotle Worker Learns His Fate And More
Screenshot: News 4 San Antonio (YouTube)

Behind the spotlight of police brutality and justice rallies in 2020, a very sinister crime occurred claiming the life of a 70-year-old woman. The woman’s granddaughter was charged with her killing and now, the judge has delivered a verdict determining her fate. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12