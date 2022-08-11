Chipotle has agreed to pay $20 million to 13,000 workers as they were found violating laws involving employee sick time and scheduling, CNBC reports. Mayor Eric Adams announced the settlement is the largest in New York City history. Chipotle will also pay $1 million in civil penalties to the city.

This agreement will pertain to any worker who held an hourly position in New York City from November 26, 2017, to April 30, 2022. They will receive $50 for each shift they worked during that time for up to $3,900. The infractions were violations of New York’s New York City’s Paid Safe and Sick Leave and Fair Workweek Laws.

An extensive investigation by the city began in 2018 after 60 Chipotle employees and the 32 BJ Service Employees International Union filed complaints against the company. The Department of Consumer and Worker Protection found that Chipotle often failed to give employees schedules fourteen days in advance, didn’t allow workers to use paid sick time and leave, and required people to work extra time without providing advanced notice.

“Today’s settlement with Chipotle is not only a victory for workers by securing up to $20 million in relief for approximately 13,000 workers, but also sends a strong message, as the largest worker protection settlement in New York City history, that we won’t stand by when workers’ rights are violated,” Adams said in a statement.

Chipotle’s chief restaurant officer Scott Boatwright stated the company was happy the matter was resolved, and they will better comply with New York labor laws.

“We have implemented a number of compliance initiatives, including additional management resources and adding new and improved time-keeping technology, to help our restaurants. We look forward to continuing to promote the goals of predictable scheduling and access to work hours for those who want them,” Boatwright said.