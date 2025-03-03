Baltimore Driver Pops Off; Takes Road Rage to Next Level in Viral Video

Baltimore police are investigating a road rage incident after a driver nearly hit a bike rider as he rode down the street. However, in shocking video footage, the suspect appeared to be even angrier than the biker and went all the way off.

Interview With Jasmine Crockett CC Share Subtitles Off

English Jasmine Crockett On Where Are Our Black Leaders? Where's The Church?

A man who identified himself as Zack tells WMAR 2 News the incident happened Feb. 28 while he was riding an electric bike in the intersection of Waterview Avenue and Hanover Street. He said a woman driving a minivan clipped him on his bike and broke his pedal off. Police said the suspect reportedly swerved in front of the biker multiple times as he rode.

Advertisement

In frustration, Zack flipped the driver off, he told reporters. However, according to video footage, the driver took that quite personally.

Advertisement

“You know. I was unhappy that she hit me and she decided to take it upon herself to chase me down the whole bike path down Waterview,” Zack told reporters. “I just went over to get her plate number and let her know she was on video trying to de-escalate the situation and have her leave and she said, ‘I don’t care!’ and jumped out of the car.”

Advertisement

She must have really not cared at all. In the video, recorded by way of his helmet cam, you can see the blue van slowly rolling on the street beside Zack as he pedaled down the sidewalk. At some point the woman jumped out of her car and went around the side to grab something out the back. Zack told WMAR he was afraid she was grabbing a gun.

However, on the video, the woman emerged with a long broom, charged onto the sidewalk toward Zack and swiped at him with the broom. Zack said even though the woman went for his head and missed, she managed to strike his shoulder.

Advertisement

The report says when by the time police showed up, she fled the scene. Baltimore police published stills from Zack’s video asking the public for help identifying the woman.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, please contact Southern District detectives at 410-396-2499 or call 911.