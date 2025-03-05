Missouri Man Who Shot His Son’s Football Coach Over Playing Time Discovers His Fate

A Missouri jury came back with a decision in the case of a man accused of assault from an incident during his son’s football practice. His offense? Police say he grew so frustrated with the coach, he pulled out a gun.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office says the incident happened on October 10, 2023. Shaquille Latimore was volunteering as a coach for the City Rec Legends Football League when he was confronted by an angry dad, Daryl Clemmons. The office said the two had been in an ongoing dispute over Clemmons’ son and his playing time. During practice, Clemmons got into a verbal argument with Latimore. Both men were armed, the office said.

Authorities say Latimore suggested they handle the disagreement “with fists,” handing his gun off to a friend. However, Clemmons had other plans and took out his gun. Authorities say he shot Latimore five times before fleeing the scene. The attorney’s office said Clemmons turned himself in that evening. Luckily, Latimore survived his injuries, per Mens Journal.

“Violence, especially in youth sports, is completely unacceptable and undermines the purpose of these programs – teaching teamwork, discipline, and respect,” said Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore. “This could easily have been a lethal encounter for the coach as well as for the children and family members present. Unfortunately, the trauma of this event will not be easily forgotten by all those who witnessed it.”

Police charged Clemmons with assault and criminal action. During trial, the report says Latimore recalled Clemmons continuing to shoot at him even after he was on the ground. Clemmons argued he was acting in self-defense.

Though, that argument wasn’t good enough to convince the jury of his innocence, resulting in them producing a guilty verdict for both charges. Clemmons is scheduled to be sentenced on March 13, the report says.