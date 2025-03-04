Folks are So Mad at JD Vance Following His Oval Office Meeting With Trump and Zelenskyy, He Messed Around and Found Out

Vice President JD Vance probably thought he could enjoy the ski slopes of Vermont in peace following that treacherous meeting with the president of Ukraine, but protestors had other plans and blew his whole spot up.

On Saturday, March 2, hundreds of protesters flooded the Sugarbush Resort in Warren where Vance was vacationing with his wife and two kids, per WCAX. The crowd berated Vance for his behavior in the meeting Friday night with President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During the meeting, Vance and Trump got into an explosive back-and-forth with Zelenskyy following a disagreement over signing a mineral rights deal as a way to end Russia’s wrath on Ukraine.

“Mr. President [Zelenskyy], with respect, I think it’s disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media,” Vance said in the televised meeting. “Right now, you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the front lines because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the president for trying to bring an end to this conflict.”

Full Meeting between President Trump, VP Vance and Ukrainian President Zelensky in Oval Office

In reaction to his comments and overall lack of decorum, the protesters held up signs reading, “Nazi scum” and “Trump Serves Putin.” One sign read, “Vance is a traitor, Go ski in Russia.”

“Ski Russia because JD Vance has no friends in Vermont, but he’s got lots of friends in Russia, so he should go there for vacation,” said local resident Tekla Van Hoven via WCAX.

As they shouted anti-Trump and anti-Vance chants, FOX News reports the vice president allegedly made arrangements to relocate from the resort to another undisclosed location. Though, the report says these plans preceded the protests.

Residents aired out their concerns to local reporters, discussing their disappointment in the White House’s suspected alignment with Russia and the slew of alarming orders coming from the office.

“I’m a federal employee,” said Matt, a current federal employee, via WCAX. “I watched eleven of our federal public servants get illegally fired. It’s all due to the complacency of this jerk.”