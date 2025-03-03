These Young Texas Kids Found This, But Now The Teachers Are in Huge Trouble

Middle school students at Travis Intermediate School, located in North Texas, allegedly applied tattoos to each other using temporary ink and the same needle. Now, the teachers who were assigned to the classrooms where the incidents took place have been suspended pending the results of an investigation.

In a social media post, Greenville Independent School District (ISD) shared that an investigation was launched immediately due to health and safety concerns. “The district administration strongly condemns the alleged activities and will not tolerate such conduct,” Greenville ISD said according to local outlet KWTX.

The suspended teachers are being examined by the district to see if further disciplinary action will need to be taken. The administration also stated that it will work with law enforcement officials to identify students who were involved with the tattooing

“The district shall abide by state law, district policy, and the district’s Student Code of Conduct and discipline protocols during this process...student safety is our highest priority,” the social media post continued.

Ashley Armstrong, who is the mother of an 11-year old boy who participated, told Fox 4 News that this behavior should have never taken place.

“How is it that these kids are getting tattoos in class and not one teacher noticed it?” Armstrong asked. Her son, Jordan, now has scabs from tattoos that say “I heart my lord” and “JC” on his hands.

“He got punishment for it,” Armstrong continued. “He knows better. He shouldn’t have done it in the first place.” She also shared that more than a dozen other parents have contacted her to say their children were also tattooed.

The district stated it will conduct a thorough review of Travis Intermediate School to make sure the incident was isolated and that it won’t ever happen again.