Law Enforcement

Detroit Cop Allegedly Groomed His 12-Year-Old Stepdaughter Via Text Messages, But It Gets Worse

Officer Earl Anderson was caught speaking inappropriately to his daughter and telling her to delete the evidence.

By
Kalyn Womack
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Detroit Cop Allegedly Groomed His 12-Year-Old Stepdaughter Via Text Messages, But It Gets Worse
Photo: Detroit Police Department

A Detroit police officer just got exposed for sharing inappropriate messages with his 12-year-old stepdaughter. Now, he could mess around and go to prison.

Suggested Reading

Rep. Jasmine Crockett On Whether Black People Should Protest With Other Groups Or Not?
13 Guilt-Free Drugstore Beauty Buys During a Tough Economy
Black Graves Are Being Moved In Virginia, But This Isn't the First Time...
Gabrielle Dennis Talks ‘The Big Door Prize’ & What She’d Like Her ‘Life Potential’ To Be
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Rep. Jasmine Crockett On Whether Black People Should Protest With Other Groups Or Not?
13 Guilt-Free Drugstore Beauty Buys During a Tough Economy
Black Graves Are Being Moved In Virginia, But This Isn't the First Time...
Gabrielle Dennis Talks ‘The Big Door Prize’ & What She’d Like Her ‘Life Potential’ To Be
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Brandyn Harris told FOX 2 News he was notified of a series of concerning text messages in his daughter’s phone sent to her from her stepfather, Detroit Police Officer Earl Anderson. At first the messages seemed fairly normal, asking the girl what games she played and inviting her to play Sims FreePlay. However, things got creepy very fast.

Advertisement

Related Content

Say What? You'll Never Guess Who T-Pain Almost Had a Song With
The Sad Reason Behind Usher's Concert Postponements

Related Content

Say What? You'll Never Guess Who T-Pain Almost Had a Song With
The Sad Reason Behind Usher's Concert Postponements

“If u wanna keep texting u will have to keep our conversation between me and u. On some friendly type stuff?” read a message from Anderson. The girl replied, informing Anderson that her father goes through her phone.

Advertisement

“Oh lol. Well delete these messages. If u figure something out let me know… We going to take a family trip soon too,” Anderson said in response.

Advertisement

The report says the more messages from the officer offered to get the girl a second phone and encouraged her to make a new number or a “safe line” to text with him on.

“U can be real with me. I don’t care if u curse or be ur self. I won’t tell ur people. I’m gonna treat u like ur grown ur mature enough. How u feel about that?” the officer said in another message.

Advertisement

The girl’s father, Harris, told FOX 2 his daughter got a weird feeling from the exchange and reported the messages to her aunt. Harris found the messages to be the likes of “grooming,” and told reporters he brought them the department.

Police Chief Todd Bettison said Anderson was suspended immediately, the report says. Anderson was also charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes and being held on a $200,000 bond, the report says.

Advertisement

“Just be aware. Check them phones,” Harris urged parents, via FOX 2.