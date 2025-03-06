Detroit Cop Allegedly Groomed His 12-Year-Old Stepdaughter Via Text Messages, But It Gets Worse

A Detroit police officer just got exposed for sharing inappropriate messages with his 12-year-old stepdaughter. Now, he could mess around and go to prison.

Gabrielle Dennis Talks ‘The Big Door Prize’ & What She’d Like Her ‘Life Potential’ To Be CC Share Subtitles Off

English Gabrielle Dennis Talks ‘The Big Door Prize’ & What She’d Like Her ‘Life Potential’ To Be

Brandyn Harris told FOX 2 News he was notified of a series of concerning text messages in his daughter’s phone sent to her from her stepfather, Detroit Police Officer Earl Anderson. At first the messages seemed fairly normal, asking the girl what games she played and inviting her to play Sims FreePlay. However, things got creepy very fast.

Advertisement

“If u wanna keep texting u will have to keep our conversation between me and u. On some friendly type stuff?” read a message from Anderson. The girl replied, informing Anderson that her father goes through her phone.

Advertisement

“Oh lol. Well delete these messages. If u figure something out let me know… We going to take a family trip soon too,” Anderson said in response.

Advertisement

The report says the more messages from the officer offered to get the girl a second phone and encouraged her to make a new number or a “safe line” to text with him on.

“U can be real with me. I don’t care if u curse or be ur self. I won’t tell ur people. I’m gonna treat u like ur grown ur mature enough. How u feel about that?” the officer said in another message.

Advertisement

The girl’s father, Harris, told FOX 2 his daughter got a weird feeling from the exchange and reported the messages to her aunt. Harris found the messages to be the likes of “grooming,” and told reporters he brought them the department.

Police Chief Todd Bettison said Anderson was suspended immediately, the report says. Anderson was also charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes and being held on a $200,000 bond, the report says.

Advertisement

“Just be aware. Check them phones,” Harris urged parents, via FOX 2.